Prep soccer: Warrior squads prepare for season

The Lebanon High soccer programs scrimmaged against each other on Thursday night at Heath Stadium. Both the boys and girls squads are hopeful that in about three weeks they will be able to play real contests against their conference rivals.

“I know I’m stoked about it. Once I saw there were games on the schedule and they didn’t disappear the next day, I was pretty happy,” said Mike Guilliot, the first-year head coach of the Lebanon varsity girls team. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, we just didn’t know how long the tunnel was.”

Guilliot took over as the varsity girls coach in July. He has worked for the Greater Albany Public Schools as a heating and air conditioning (HVAC) specialist for the past 13 years.

He has coached soccer for the past 18 years, spending most of that time leading girls teams so that he could coach his daughters. Guilliot did spend one season as the varsity boys coach at South Albany High School and he said he enjoyed that experience.

He has been very impressed by the positive attitudes his players have maintained this year even as they faced one hurdle after another in their bid to play out their season.