Prep soccer: Warrior squads prepare for season

The Lebanon High soccer programs scrimmaged against each other on Thursday night at Heath Stadium. Both the boys and girls squads are hopeful that in about three weeks they will be able to play real contests against their conference rivals.
“I know I’m stoked about it. Once I saw there were games on the schedule and they didn’t disappear the next day, I was pretty happy,” said Mike Guilliot, the first-year head coach of the Lebanon varsity girls team. “There’s a light at the end of the tunnel, we just didn’t know how long the tunnel was.”
Guilliot took over as the varsity girls coach in July. He has worked for the Greater Albany Public Schools as a heating and air conditioning (HVAC) specialist for the past 13 years.
He has coached soccer for the past 18 years, spending most of that time leading girls teams so that he could coach his daughters. Guilliot did spend one season as the varsity boys coach at South Albany High School and he said he enjoyed that experience.
He has been very impressed by the positive attitudes his players have maintained this year even as they faced one hurdle after another in their bid to play out their season.
“They know that we’re eventually going to have a season … It’s tough, you don’t know what’s going on. Three months ago you didn’t know, you might be working for nothing or you might be working for the best season we’ve ever had. So keep working hard. Any time I’ve said ‘We can only go two days this week,’ they’re asking if we can go three, or can we go four, or five. They’ve always had a good attitude, a good outlook,” Guilliot said.
The team has held informal workouts since late summer whenever those have been allowed. Formal practices can begin on February 22 and the Warriors are currently scheduled to open their season on March 2 at home against Crescent Valley. Based on the number of players who have attended the offseason workouts, Guilliot is confident that the Warriors can field both varsity and junior varsity teams this year.
The Warriors expect to have three seniors on the roster: Kianna Guzon, Rachel Burnstine and Annie Latimer. Guzon is the Warriors’ best player and just completed her club season with the Beaverton-based Westside Timbers.
Guzon is happy that the high school season may finally be under way soon.
“I’m really excited, especially for those girls that only play high school. It’s good to get moving and out of the house, especially with online school,” Guzon said.
She is joined on the squad by her sister, sophomore Kelsey Guzon, and knows this may be their last opportunity to play together.
“I’m just lucky that I’ve got to spend these past couple of years playing with her on the high school team. I’ve always grown up playing with her, she’s always played up with me. After high school I’m probably going to be pretty sad,” Guzon said, adding that she looks forward to watching her sister grow as a player even after she has graduated.
Guilliot said he will likely play Kianna Guzon in multiple positions this season.
“Kianna can play anywhere I ask her to. She’s more comfortable in a defensive role and she would play there all day if I let her. Her talent supersedes just a defender in my mind. I might put her at mid, slider her out to a wing, I might put her at forward - she’s got a heck of a shot. I think it’s endless on where I’m going to play her,” Guilliot said.
The coach expects to take a similar approach with his team’s style. He believes in maintaining flexibility based on the opponent and the situation.
“I think it varies with the formations you play against. You have to be versatile. You can’t just play a single formation and be happy with it,” Guilliot said.
Boys
Second-year varsity coach Jacob Butler has been pleased with the turnout for the offseason workouts.
“We’re out here some weeks two days, some weeks three (days), rain or shine, just trying to get touches on a ball. I have anywhere from 12 to 22 kids showing up,” Butler said. “When they’re here, we’re working on getting better. I think that’s all we can really ask at this point and just be happy we’re getting to be out here and work.”
The Warriors have seven contests scheduled starting with a March 2 match at Crescent Valley. Butler would like to add in a few more games if the Oregon School Activities Association (OSAA) allows. He is even open to scheduling exhibition matches, known in soccer terms as “friendlies.”
“That would be a huge benefit I think to these guys just to get a couple more games. Even in a weird year like this, game experience pays big later on,” Butler said.
Butler said the current plan is to play all of their games on the artificial turf at Heath Stadium. With the winter rains in full force, the soccer fields are very spongy and while they are playable, Butler is worried about damaging the fields to the point that they might not recover in time for the regular season this fall.
“Usually I’m against doing everything on the turf but this year with the weather and the time of season, I just want to leave that alone so we don’t ruin it for the next three years,” Butler said.
The Warriors expect to have a strong senior class with five players in their final high school season: Opio Duncan, Dustin Howland, Colby Lyon, Jacob Maclaughlin Johnson and Uriel Rangel. There is a strong desire to give them some kind of season, even if it doesn’t include playoffs or state championships.
“Just trying to make sure they get at least a fun year, competitive, getting them games, getting them time out here with their friends and making this a quality year for them in what’s been a stressful and weird year,” Butler said.
The coach also tries to help his players find some silver lining in what has been a difficult year for students and their parents. Nearly everyone has had their routines disrupted and students have had to learn how to deal with online school and the loss of many of their most highly anticipated events.
Butler believes there is a lesson that can be learned in these circumstances.
“In life you’re going to have a lot of things you have to adapt to and change to. So if you can figure out how to adapt and change with this as it goes, you’re going to be better off in the long run in life, too. Big life lessons this year,” Butler said.