Hope was running our for the East Linn Christian soccer team during its final match of the regular season.
The Eagles trailed visiting Central by a score of 2-1 late in the second half on Friday on the East Linn Christian campus. Darkness was falling and rain had turned the pitch into a soggy swamp.
But the Eagles kept pushing forward and their attack was rewarded when the referee signaled a handball violation against the Cobras. Sophomore Eli Johnson scored on the penalty kick and the Eagles held on for a 2-2 draw.
The result keeps East Linn Christian's hopes alive for advancing to their league playoffs. The Eagles are 5-7-3, 5-4-2 in Special District 3. Central Linn (7-2-4, 6-1-2) is in second place in the league. The Cobras were scheduled to play Creswell on Tuesday to close out their schedule.
The Eagles were rooting for Central Linn to win that match and for Jefferson (2-10-1, 2-8-1) to earn a win or a tie against Pleasant Hill (5-4-4, 4-3-4) in their match Tuesday.
"It's a tight running right now," said ELCA head coach Chris Carpenter, adding that this year's standings have not followed recent results. "There's teams up there that last year weren't even in the top five and there's teams that were in the top five that are in the bottom three."
If the Eagles can get that help from the Cobras and Lions, they place third in the district and play Central Linn in a league playoff match later this week.
During Friday's match junior Jonnie Walusiak scored the opening goal of the game on a header on a pass from Jaren Bowler.
The Cobras tied the match before halftime on a goal by Santiago Figueroa.
Central Linn then came out after the break and took control of play. Jayden Lytle scored early in the half to give the Cobras the 2-1 lead.
Carpenter told his squad what was at stake entering the match.
"I basically told them for the seniors this could be our last game, for everybody else it's the last game of the season. It's in their hands, our destiny, our fate," Carpenter said.
