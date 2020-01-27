The Lebanon High boys basketball team earned its first Mid-Willamette Conference victory of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 21, defeating visiting Central 42-35.

The Warriors fell at home to West Albany on Friday, 58-42.

Lebanon (4-10, 1-5) was scheduled to play at Crescent Valley on Tuesday and will host North Salem on Friday.

Girls basketball

East Linn Christian Academy split a pair of Central Valley Conference games last week. The Eagles won at Oakridge, 42-22, on Jan. 21. 

ELCA lost to visiting Monroe 45-17 on Friday.

The Eagles (5-12, 1-6) will played at Regis on Tuesday and will host Oakland on Friday.

Wrestling

Lebanon High earned one dual meet victory, lost two other duals and earned a draw on Thursday at the Table Rock duals.

Lebanon defeated South Medford 55-21, lost to Crater 45-31, lost to North Medford 40-37, and tied with Eagle Point, 42-42, in a dual meet in which every contested match was decided by fall.

Lebanon will compete in the Reser's Tournament of Champions starting on Friday.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments