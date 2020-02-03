Mary Workman hit nine 3-pointers to break her school record and lead the Warriors to a 67-57 Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball road win over Crescent Valley on Tuesday, Jan. 28.
The Warriors led 22-10 after the first quarter as Workman had 11 and then took a 37-21 lead at the half.
“That kind of got us jump-started and we just kind of played solid throughout, shot the ball well,” Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said.
Workman was key in holding off the Raiders. She finished with 31 points.
“Every time they made a run, Mary hit a 3 or one of our girls hit a big shot,” Benedict said.
Ellie Croco added 11 points and 11 rebounds for the Warriors.
The Warriors followed up with an 86-27 victory at North Salem on Friday.
The Warriors had four players in double-figures, led by Hallie Jo Miller and Workman with 15 points each. Ellie Croco added 13 points and Taylor Edwards 12.
Workman also finished with a school-record 16 assists.
Lebanon (10-5, 6-2 MWC) was scheduled to play at Corvallis on Tuesday and will host Dallas on Friday.
Eagles drop two
East Linn Christian Academy fell at Regis 47-30 on Jan. 28. The Eagles then lost at home to Oakland 37-24 on Friday.
ELCA (5-14, 1-8 Central Valley Conference) was scheduled to host Lowell on Tuesday and Central Linn on Thursday.
Boys basketball
East Linn Christian Academy split a pair of league games last week, defeating Regis 59-39 in Stayton and then falling to league-leading Oakland 60-45.
The Eagles remain in third place in the league standings with a mark of 8-11, 4-4.
ELCA plays at home against Lowell on Tuesday and Central Linn on Thursday.
Wrestling
Lebanon’s Austin Dalton placed sixth on Saturday in the 145-pound division at the Resers Tournament of Champions.
Dalton was the only Lebanon wrestler to place at the 26-team meet.
