The Lebanon High girls basketball team advanced to the finals of the Century/Hillsboro tournament over the weekend before losing in the championship game.
The Warriors scored the final nine points of the first quarter and outscored Century 10-3 in the second on Thursday, Dec. 26, to roll to a 40-25 win in a strong defensive effort.
The Warriors led 23-9 at halftime and 30-14 after three quarters in their tournament opener.
Mary Workman led Lebanon with 12 points, while Ellie Croco, Hallie Miller, Hollie Johnson and Haley Hargis 6 all had six apiece. Miller added seven rebounds and three steals and Workman seven assists.
Workman made four free throws down the stretch to help the Warriors get their second win at the Century-Hillsboro tournament, a 45-44 victory over Hillsboro on Friday.
Croco scored 12 points and Miller and Kylie Steiner added 10 apiece for Lebanon.
On Saturday, the Warriors fell to Forest Grove 45-37 in the championship game.
Lebanon (5-2) was scheduled to host Philomath on Tuesday, Dec. 31. The Warriors will open Mid-Willamette Conference play on Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Dallas.
ELCA
The Eagles dropped both games at the 2A state preview tournament held at in Pendleton Dec. 20-21.
ELCA opened the tournament with a 39-32 loss to Culver. The Eagles then fell to Pilot Rock 45-39.
The Eagles (3-5) will play in the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Jan. 3-4. ELCA will open league play against visiting Regis on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
Boys basketball
Lebanon High won its opener at the Oregon Holiday Hoopfest hosted by Summit High School.
The Warriors defeated Ridgeview 54-41 on Friday, Dec. 27. The Warriors fell to host Summit, 75-63, on Saturday.
Lebanon then lost a close contest against Grants Pass, falling 67-62, on Sunday.
The Warriors (3-5) return to action with a Mid-Willamette Conference game against visiting Dallas on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
