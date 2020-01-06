Lebanon High had two wrestlers win their divisions at the Linn County Championships wrestling tournament Friday at West Albany High School.
Austin Dalton (145) and Rafael Ramos (285) each took first place at the event for the Warriors.
Lebanon's Landon Carver (106), Andy Vandetta (126), Tucker Drummond (152) and Thaddeus Flores (160) each placed second.
Sweet Home went 5-2 in the finals to claim the team title.
West Albany placed second, Lebanon finished third, Scio fourth, Harrisburg fifth, Central Linn sixth, South Albany seventh and Santiam eighth.
Prep girls basketball
Ellie Croco led the Warriors with 18 points in a 61-58 loss to Philomath on Dec. 31.
Lebanon led 39-29 at halftime, but mustered just 19 points in the second half as Philomath rallied for the win.
Lebanon (5-3) was scheduled to play Tuesday, Jan. 7 at Dallas and will play at Silverton on Jan. 14.
ELCA
The Eagles split a pair of games at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational. East Linn Christian opened the tournament with a 37-26 loss to Siuslaw.
But the Eagles bounced back with a 48-27 victory over Alsea.
ELCA (4-6) was set to host Regis on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and will play at Oakland on Friday, Jan. 10.
BOYS BASKETBALL
East Linn Christian won its opener at the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational, defeating Siuslaw 58-48 on Jan. 3.
The Eagles then fell to Bandon 57-38 to close out the event.
ELCA (3-7) will host Regis on Tuesday, Jan. 7 and then play at Oakland on Friday, Jan. 10.
