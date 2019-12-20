The Crescent Valley boys and girls knocked off Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet at Osborn Aquatic Center on Tuesday, Dec. 17.
The boys won 11-52 and the girls 107-63.
The CV boys swept the three relays with Hunter Watkins (200 free, 100 free), Brayden Smith (200 IM, 500 free), Andrew Hanson (50 free, 100 breast) and Leo Marag (100 back) winning individual titles.
Lebanon’s Drew Charley won the 100 butterfly.
On the girls side, the Raiders swept the relays and received individual wins from Francesca Criscione (200 free), Lauren Cordier (200 IM), Vivi Criscione (100 butterfly) and MacKenzie Baker (100 breast).
Lebanon picked up wins from McKenzie Crenshaw (50 free, 100 back) and Elizabeth Beck (500 free).
The Warriors will host the Lebanon Invite on Jan. 4 with Marist, North Bend, South Albany and Sweet Home scheduled to attend.
Boys basketball
East Linn Christian fell to visiting Butte Falls 68-43.
The Eagles (1-5) played in the 2A preview tournament in Pendleton over the weekend. Results were not available at press time.
ELCA will play in the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Jan. 3-4.
