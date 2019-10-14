The East Linn Christian Academy volleyball team won a pair of Central Valley Conference road matches to even its league record at 5-5 on the season.
The Eagles defeated Jefferson 25-18, 25-17, 25-14 on Oct. 8. They followed that up with a sweep of Oakridge 25-15, 25-19, 25-21.
ELCA (11-6, 5-5) moved up to a fourth-place tie with Regis in the Central Valley standings. The Eagles were scheduled to host Monroe on Tuesday and will travel to Oakland on Thursday.
Lebanon drops two
The Warriors were swept by visiting Corvallis 25-15, 25-14, 25-14 on Tuesday. Lebanon then fell at league-leading West Albany 25-11, 25-14, 25-5.
Lebanon (0-14, 0-11 Mid-Willamette Conference) will host Silverton and North Salem on Tuesday and plays at South Albany on Thursday.
Girls soccer
The Warriors earned their first Mid-Willamette Conference win of the season with a 6-3 victory over visiting Central on Oct. 7.
Lebanon (3-5-1, 1-2 MWC) was scheduled to play at South Albany on Tuesday.
Boys soccer
Lebanon shut out Central in a 2-0 Mid-Willamette Conference road win on Oct. 7.
The Warriors (6-2-1, 1-2 MWC) was scheduled to host South Albany on Monday and will play Thursday at Dallas.
ELCA splits
East Linn Christian lost 4-2 to Santiam Christian on Oct. 8 but bounced back with a 3-2 win over visiting Pleasant Hill on Thursday.
The Eagles (4-6-1, 4-3-1 Central Valley Conference) were scheduled to play at Jefferson on Monday and at LaPine on Thursday.
