First-year girls varsity soccer coach Luis Bueno is trying to give his squad the best opportunity possible to be successful.
For the Warriors, this means an increased reliance on set plays and scripted offensive attacks. On Friday, the team spent much of its time working to nail down the proper movements for a number of different attacks.
"With my style of play, I'm very European, Spanish soccer style. We tend to be very possession-based, we use everybody on the field, everyone is pretty important," Buemo said.
The Warriors will be young this year, with just three seniors on the varsity roster: Alyssa Hoffman, Cassandra Schurr and Natali Tomlin. Hoffman will be the team captain and will play a key role in the offense as an attacking midfielder.
"She's a very strong leader, and vocal. it will be good to see her lead this group of girls," Bueno said.
The coach knows that the team's scripted approach is a little unusual.
"It's not very common, but we are very choreographed. Everything is choreographed on the field. Just like any other sport, football or basketball, we have plays and they all have a job they have to do," Bueno said. "it just becomes like tying your shoe, it's second nature. You know your job and what players you are supposed to work with. It helps with awareness and decision making."
Hoffman is excited about her senior season.
"I really think we have potential with this group," Hoffman said.
She has become a believer in the choreographed approach.
"I think with set plays we'll have a lot more structure. I think it will be nice because usually it's all over the place if we don't. I've never played with this many set plays before, so it will be fun," Hoffman said.
Bueno is from Phoenix, Arizona, and began playing soccer at the age of 8.
"Soccer is a big part of life in Arizona," he said.
After moving to Lebanon, he was looking for a team for his daughters to join and didn't find anything that fit. So he started his own football club, which grew over the years. He ultimately left that club and later started another team which grew into the Bueno Futbol Club.
He has coached most of the Warriors roster as club players, so has not had to spend much time getting to know his new team.
One of those players is his daughter, Leah, a sophomore who will make her debut with the varsity this fall.
The Warriors will play in a jamboree at South Salem High School on Aug. 29. The team will open the regular season at North Eugene on Sept. 3 and will play its home opener on Sept. 5 against Springfield.
