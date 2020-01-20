It would have been easy to expect a drop-off from the Lebanon Warriors girls basketball team this season.
Last year's senior-led squad went 21-5 and was 15-1 in the Mid-Willamette Conference, earning the first outright league title in the program's history.
But with four of the program's top six players graduating, other players would have to step up to help out returning senior starters Ellie Croco and Mary Workman.
That task grew even more daunting when Croco suffered an offseason knee injury and had to undergo surgery.
So far, the team has been up to the challenge with a 7-4 overall record, including a 3-1 mark in league play after a 73-48 victory at South Albany on Thursday night.
Workman made a school-record eight 3-pointers in the contest, finishing the game with 27 points, five assists, five rebounds and two steals.
Freshman Hallie Jo Miller added 12 points and 11 rebounds for Lebanon.
Abby Sadowsky led the RedHawks with 14 points and Morgan Maynard added 10.
Workman said she didn't come into the game expecting to attempt so many 3-pointers.
"I just wanted a good team game," said the point guard. "As I focused on my teammates, the game just came to me. I was really blessed."
Workman hit two 3s in the first quarter, two more in the second quarter, three in the third quarter and final 3-pointer in the fourth quarter to set the mark.
Lebanon coach Mardy Benedict said shooting from deep was a primary focus in the offseason.
"In the offseason we shot a ton," Benedict said. "Mary, Haley (Hargis), Kianna (Guzon), we had a bunch of girls putting in time shooting the 3 and getting a lot of shots up. I think that has helped the consistency. Mary has just continued to progress as a perimeter player, so her confidence has rose."
Against South Albany, junior Hollee Johnson hit three 3-pointers, freshman Hargis hit two 3s and senior post Taylor Edwards chipped in with two fourth-quarter threes.
Benedict said this offensive variety is helpful when teams put double and even triple-teams on Croco, who was the Mid-Willamette Conference Player of the Year last season.
"Those are just going to be opportunities as Ellie gets back in the swing, that means they're leaving people open and if we can hit shots then good things happen," Benedict said.
Workman said the team is enjoying seeing its hard work rewarded.
"We've been putting a lot of time in the gym after practice, before practice, just getting as many shots up as we can and obviously it's paying off in games," Workman said.
Croco suffered a hard fall on a rebound attempt in the second quarter. She had scored eight points and grabbed five rebounds in the opening quarter as the Warriors built a 23-9 lead.
Croco sat out the rest of the game, but later said she was confident no damage was done and she expects to play next week.
"It's been a little sore lately and I wanted to make sure it didn't turn into something more," Croco said, adding that her original injury was the result of a fall and that makes her especially nervous on subsequent falls.
Lebanon (7-4, 3-1 Mid-Willamette Conference) was scheduled to play at Central (5-7, 2-2) on Tuesday and then host West Albany (9-4, 3-2) on Friday at 5:30 p.m.
"Central is pretty tough. Their record doesn't show how good they are," Benedict said. "West Albany, they're fast, they shoot it. We're definitely going to be tested this week and hopefully we'll be ready to rise and meet the challenge," Benedict said.
LEBANON 73, SOUTH ALBANY 48
Lebanon 23 20 14 6 - 73
South Albany 9 13 12 14 - 48
Lebanon: Workman 27, Miller 12, Edwards 9, Johnson 9, Croco 8, Hargis 8, Steiner, Guzon, Hatchard, Jorgensen.
South Albany: Sadowsky 14, Maynard 10, Robinson 6, Johnston 5, Barbee 4, Spriggs 4, Whitebird 3, Armfield 2, Ramirez.
