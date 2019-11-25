A year ago, Lebanon High School junior Ellie Croco made an unofficial visit to the campus of St. Mary’s College in Moraga, Calif. It didn’t take her long to decide that the West Coast Conference school was where she wanted to continue her basketball career and her education.
On Monday, Nov. 18, Croco made that decision official, signing a National Letter of Intent to play for the Gaels after she completes her final season with the Warriors.
“Right off the bat I kind of knew I wanted to go there because the coach was so great. They were communicating with me, super friendly. I loved the girls on the team,” said Croco, who was the Mid-Willamette Conference Player of the Year as a junior. “The school is really small, but they play in a really competitive conference so I was really excited about that.”
The Gaels are coached by Paul Thomas, who is in his 14th year leading the program. The squad has played in a postseason tournament each of the past 10 seasons.
“They run a five-out motion offense, which I really like. I’ll be playing a little bit of post, a little bit of wing. I don’t have much experience playing on the wing, but I can do that a little bit more this season getting ready for St. Mary’s,” Croco said.
Warriors head coach Mardy Benedict believes Croco has the ability to thrive at the next level.
“The nice thing about her game is she’s great with both hands, she can go left or right, she’s got great inside skills. For her, a big goal is to be more consistent from the perimeter shooting. I know she’s been working really hard on her shot,” Benedict said.
Croco, who was also recruited by Eastern Washington University and Cal Poly - San Luis Obispo, made an official visit to the St. Mary’s campus in October. She plans to major in history with the goal of making a career in education.
Croco’s signing ceremony was held in the Lebanon High School gymnasium with her teammates and family members in attendance. The event capped a long journey from awkward middle school player to prized recruit.
“It definitely started as a pretty distant dream,” Croco said of receiving a college scholarship. “Later, I figured out this might actually be a possibility. That fueled me to work harder.”
Benedict said Croco was blessed with the height to play collegiately, but achieving that goal was something Croco had to work hard to achieve.
“She made a commitment to buy in to being coachable and to work hard and once she set her goal that she wanted to play at the next level, that she wanted to be the best she could be, you could see every year she got better,” Benedict said.
For the past few years, Croco has played for the Mid-Valley Monarchs AAU team. After leading the Warriors to the 5A state tournament last March, Croco began her AAU season.
Unfortunately, she suffered a serious knee injury last April while playing for the Monarchs, suffering a tear in her posterior cruciate ligament.
“I ended up having full reconstruction surgery. I’m about seven months post-operation,” Croco said. “I’m cleared to do contact and get back in the groove of conditioning.”
Croco started playing in scrimmages in mid-November and may take a cautious approach to the Warriors’ non-conference schedule.
“I should be back and ready by league,” Croco said.
Benedict said he doesn’t want his senior post to worry about matching the accomplishments of last year when she won the conference’s top award and helped the Warriors win the first league title in program history.
“In her mind, she wants to pick up exactly where she left off. I just want her to be able to play the whole season and be injury free. Not worry about being like last season and let the game come to her. Pick up her endurance as she continues to get in shape and get her knee back to 100%,” Benedict said.
