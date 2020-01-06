Lebanon High junior Keith Brown took part in the 2020 National Combine in San Antonio, Texas on Friday, Jan. 3 and his performance earned him an invitation to play in next year's 2021 All-American Bowl.

That game gathers many of the top high school prospects in the country.

This was the second year in a row that Brown has been invited to take part in the combine which precedes the annual bowl game for high school seniors.

Brown is the top-ranked inside linebacker in 247Sports 2021 rankings and is one of the top-100 prospects nationwide at all positions.

He has received numerous scholarship offers but verbally committed to attend the University of Oregon after the Ducks' victory in this year's Civil War.

