Prep cross country: Running together

Lebanon sophomore Morgan Owings set a new personal best time on Wednesday, March 17, as the Warriors hosted Corvallis in a dual meet at Waterloo Park.

Owings finished the 5K race in 20 minutes, 14.21 seconds to place sixth overall. Teammate RJ Kennedy, a junior, finished second in 17:22.71.

"I'm pretty happy with my time," Owings said. "Usually when it's a good day, I feel pumped, I'm ready to go. Today, I wasn't really feeling it, I had to rush here from something else. Once I got going and I got far enough in, I was in the zone and that's all I was paying attention to."

Corvallis senior Aidan Arthur posted the best time of the day at 16:48. The course was dry and the skies were clear on an ideal day for running.

Lebanon freshman Porter Mhoon-Coatney finished 20:25.85, junior Phillip Noon in 22:12.65 and junior Carter Nelson in 22:21.

Despite placing second, Kennedy was not happy with his result, as he felt he ran a better race the week prior.

"This race was way off," Kennedy said.

Lebanon coach Cameron Eberhart said several runners posted season-best times at the dual meet, which was just the third race of the season for the squad.