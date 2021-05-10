Prep boys tennis: Warriors compete despite limited roster

The Lebanon High boys varsity tennis program has had more success than expected this spring for a squad which started the year without enough players to field a full team.

“We started out with only seven guys. We’re up to 13 now,” said head coach Kevin Burt, who is in his 12th year leading the program.

Twelve players are needed to compete at the varsity level, with four singles and four doubles matches.

The Warriors are 4-4 in dual meets after falling to visiting McKay, 5-3, on Friday afternoon. Lebanon has earned dual meet victories over Dallas, North Salem, McNary and West Salem. One of the losses was a narrow defeat to South Albany, with both squads winning four matches but the RedHawks taking the dual meet win based on the total number of games won.

In Friday’s loss to McKay, the Warriors got wins from Elijah Zderad in singles from the doubles team of Ethan Young and Matteo Basl. The sibling team of Brandon and Ben Witherspoon won the No. 1 doubles match in three sets, 5-7, 6-0, 7-6.

Burt is pleased with the progress of the team, especially considering the entire 2020 season was lost to the pandemic.

“We got called off the day before our first match,” Burt said.