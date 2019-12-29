The East Linn Christian Academy boys basketball team lost its first four games of the season in excruciating fashion.
The Eagles lost 44-41 to North Clackamas Christian, 53-49 to Portland Christian, 46-45 to Myrtle Point and 70-68 to Nestucca. Four losses by a total of 10 points.
ELCA has since rebounded with wins over Eddyville Charter (77-48) and Culver (48-41), alternating with losses to Butte Falls and Pilot Rock.
Eagles coach Jonathan Whitehead said his squad has kept its spirits up and is looking forward to the conference season.
“I think we’re handling it pretty good. A lot of these guys are new to varsity so it’s taken some time to get used to the speed of the game and figuring out how to win in those close games,” Whitehead said. “They all seem pretty hungry and are always excited to get back out on the court.”
ELCA graduated five seniors from last year’s squad which went 12-13 overall, 7-7 in league. The departed seniors are Preston Gerig, Jake Vandehey, Peyton Gerig, Trent Weller and Ben Johnson, as well as exchange student Shunsuke Yamashina.
Their departure leaves point guard Trey Weller as the lone returning starter and junior post Ethan Slayden as the only other player with significant varsity experience.
“The rest of the guys are pretty new to competitive varsity basketball,” Whitehead said.
Sam Myers, a 6-foot-6 post, transferred from South Albany for his senior year and would have provided the Eagles with needed skill and experience. But he tore his Achilles tendon before the season began and will not be available this year, Whitehead said.
Whitehead said Myers has maintained a great attitude and has been a good mentor for the players on the squad.
“He definitely would have helped us out on the court but he’s done a good job from a leadership role, so far, coming to all the practices and games and kind of being another coach on the bench,” Whitehead said.
The team’s lack of experience puts extra pressure on Trey Weller, who controls the Eagles’ offense.
“He’s a four-year guy. He knew that he was going to have to take on a lot this year and he’s a calming presence for the most part when he has the ball and everyone knows the offense runs through him,” Whitehead said. “He’s doing a good job trying to find the balance between having the ball in his hands and trying to get more guys involved.”
Slayden has grown more confident in his ability to score inside. Whitehead said that is the result of a lot of hard work in the offseason.
“He’s done a great job for us so far this year,” Whitehead said.
The coach is still working to settle on his rotation as he tries various combinations of players to see what works. He said there are about eight players of similar ability and he has been using the non-conference schedule to see who emerges.
“It’s a dog fight every day in practice and games to see who’s playing well,” Whitehead said.
Freshman Cole King played well at the Pendleton tournament, he said, adding that sophomore Ashton Sewell has been one of the team’s more consistent performers, especially on the defensive end.
Sophomore Devin King has also stood out because of his versatility and ability to play inside and on the perimeter.
“We’ve got a couple more games before league begins, kind of one last push for a lot of the guys to see what we’ve got and then rotations will tighten up a little more,” Whitehead said.
The Eagles (2-6) will play in the Bandon Dunes Holiday Invitational on Jan. 3-4. They will host Regis in their league opener on Tuesday, Jan. 7.
