Prep boys basketball: ELCA junior varsity players forced to step up

The already abbreviated boys basketball season has become even more complicated for East Linn Christian Academy.

Following a positive COVID-19 test by a member of the varsity squad, most of the varsity roster and coaching staff spent the past week away from the program due to health and safety protocols.

So for three consecutive games, sophomore wing Cole King has been the sole varsity player available. He and his teammates put up a solid effort on Thursday night in a 46-42 loss to visiting Lowell. Earlier in the week, the squad fell 69-52to Oakland and on Friday, the Eagles lost at Regis 65-40.

With its full squad available, ELCA had defeated Regis in its season debut, 52-43.

Assistant coach Will Becker served as acting head coach and was extremely proud of the players and their effort, especially in the game against Lowell.

“For one practice and coming in and stepping up to a varsity game, this is something they will always remember. They did a phenomenal job. They were down and they fought their way back up, got it to within two points,” Becker said.

King scored a team-high 16 points against the Red Devils. Freshman Elliott Nofziger added 13 points.