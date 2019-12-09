The Lebanon High girls basketball team opened its season with a 54-48 victory over host Ridgeview at the Ridgeview Tip Off Tourney on Friday.
The Warriors followed up with a 65-50 victory over Pendleton.
Lebanon was scheduled to host Willamette on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and will be home on Tuesday, Dec. 17 for a Mid-Willamette Conference game against Corvallis.
East Linn Christian
The Eagles dropped their first two games of the season, falling to North Clackamas Christian, 40-27, and to Portland Christian, 59-15.
ELCA bounced back with a 34-30 victory over Myrtle Point.
The Eagles (1-2) will play at Nestucca on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and at Eddyville Charter on Friday, Dec. 13.
Boys basketball
East Linn Christian is 0-3 after its opening week of games, falling in a series of close contests.
The Eagles lost to North Clackamas Christian (44-41), Portland Christian (53-49) and Myrtle Point (46-45).
ELCA will play at Nestucca on Wednesday and travel to Eddyville Charter on Friday.
