The Lebanon High girls basketball team opened its season with a 54-48 victory over host Ridgeview at the Ridgeview Tip Off Tourney on Friday.

The Warriors followed up with a 65-50 victory over Pendleton.

Lebanon was scheduled to host Willamette on Tuesday, Dec. 10 and will be home on Tuesday, Dec. 17 for a Mid-Willamette Conference game against Corvallis.

East Linn Christian

The Eagles dropped their first two games of the season, falling to North Clackamas Christian, 40-27, and to Portland Christian, 59-15.

ELCA bounced back with a 34-30 victory over Myrtle Point. 

The Eagles (1-2) will play at Nestucca on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and at Eddyville Charter on Friday, Dec. 13.

Boys basketball

East Linn Christian is 0-3 after its opening week of games, falling in a series of close contests.

The Eagles lost to North Clackamas Christian (44-41), Portland Christian (53-49) and Myrtle Point (46-45).

ELCA will play at Nestucca on Wednesday and travel to Eddyville Charter on Friday.

