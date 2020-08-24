Planning Commission approves two new apartment complexes

The Lebanon Planning Commission approved the development of two apartment complexes during its public session Wednesday, Aug. 19.

There was very little public comment or discussion of the larger of these two projects. The proposed 78-unit phase 2 of the McKinney Lane apartments passed with only minor discussion of wetland issues and mitigation. These apartments are at the intersection of Russell Drive and Franklin Street.

But there was an immense amount of public comment on the proposed 24-unit which will be located at the end of Weldwood Drive. The 1.39-acre triangular property runs along Lebanite Drive, behind the plaza which includes GameStop and other local businesses, and is zoned for mixed use.

The Colonia Paz Housing Complex application was submitted by Farmworker Housing Development Corporation of Woodburn. Founded in 1990, this organization works to provide affordable housing and other services. It has completed 10 total development projects in Woodburn, Salem, Stayton, Silverton, Sublimity and Independence.

The planned complex in Lebanon would be three stories, with a children’s play area, a community room and parking.

The application has been opposed by many current residents of this south Lebanon neighborhood. A letter of opposition signed by more than 20 people who live on Oak Loop, Wagon Wheel Drive and Lebanon Drive expressed concern about increased noise and traffic, and the impact of additional students on local schools. The letter also questioned whether the submitted plans included enough parking to meet the development code.