Parade honors school retirees

In a typical year, the ceremony to honor those who are retiring from their work with the Lebanon Community Schools is an indoor affair.

“Usually, the two associations (for classified and certified staff) and the district work together to put on a retirement dessert. We get to honor each one of our retirees, give them gifts, give speeches,” said Bonita Randklev, the president of the Lebanon Education Association.

This is not a typical year. In place of the retirement dessert, a parade was held for this year’s retirees. School administrators, colleagues, friends and family members gathered on the gravel driveway behind the Lebanon Community Pool and cheered on each retiree as they drove through.

Kim Grousbeck, the human resources director of employee relations for Lebanon Community Schools, Laura Warren, president of the Lebanon Education Support Professionals Association, and Randklev greeted each retiree and gave them gifts.

“It’s sad that we had to do it this way, but we really felt they needed something. Show our love,” Warren said. “There’s not a lot of other things we can do. We are limited.”

There were nine classified employees honored at Thursday’s event. They are: