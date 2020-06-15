Parade honors school retirees

In a typical year, the ceremony to honor those who are retiring from their work with the Lebanon Community Schools is an indoor affair.
“Usually, the two associations (for classified and certified staff) and the district work together to put on a retirement dessert. We get to honor each one of our retirees, give them gifts, give speeches,” said Bonita Randklev, the president of the Lebanon Education Association.
This is not a typical year. In place of the retirement dessert, a parade was held for this year’s retirees. School administrators, colleagues, friends and family members gathered on the gravel driveway behind the Lebanon Community Pool and cheered on each retiree as they drove through.
Kim Grousbeck, the human resources director of employee relations for Lebanon Community Schools, Laura Warren, president of the Lebanon Education Support Professionals Association, and Randklev greeted each retiree and gave them gifts.
“It’s sad that we had to do it this way, but we really felt they needed something. Show our love,” Warren said. “There’s not a lot of other things we can do. We are limited.”
There were nine classified employees honored at Thursday’s event. They are:
- Beverly Smith, media assistant, Lebanon High School.
- Bob Ainsworth, custodian, Lebanon High School.
- Becky Hubbert, food service assistant, Lacomb.
- Dee Israel, Instructional Assistant, Pioneer.
- Jeni Powell, food service, manager, Green Acres.
- Linda Virden, instructional assistant, Pioneer.
- Rhea Pearsall, office manager, Hamilton Creek.
- Sherill Thomson, school assistant, Cascades.
- Teresa Baker, instructional assistant, Riverview.
Six members of the Lebanon Education association retired this year:
- Jeff Stolsig, dean of students, Lebanon High.
- Kevin Burt, PE teacher, Lacomb.
- Kim Hawes, elementary teacher, Cascades.
- Linda Cordoza, elementary teacher, Cascades.
- Pat Pierce, special education teacher, Sand Ridge and East Linn.
- Rose Gregory, alternative education teacher, Teen Center.
The longest serving retiree is Stolsig, the dean of students and a longtime math teacher at Lebanon High School, who has spent 34 years in the classroom.
While he is stepping away from teaching, he will continue to serve as an assistant football coach on the staff of head coach Ty Tomlin, and he will be back next spring as the head baseball coach. Stolsig has led the Lebanon High varsity squad continuously since 1991.
“I’ve always wanted to be able to devote more time to coaching. What would it be like if I could spend a couple extra hours a day researching the game, researching football? Or researching different ways to teach hitting or different ways to teach pitching,” Stolsig said.
Now he is going to have that time. Stolsig said he loved his 34 years in the classroom and the relationships that he was able to build. He is happy he will be able to continue working with young people as a coach.
“It’s a ministry. I’m a Christian. I don’t devote a lot of time to my church. Instead, I devote a lot of time to kids,” Stolsig said. “I feel like I can help kids learn how to be great young men, men of excellence. I guess it’s just my calling.”
Randklev thanked Ryan Pierce, a social studies teacher at LHS and a building representative for the Lebanon Education Association, for his assistance in planning the event.
