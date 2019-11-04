The Oregon State University Master Gardener Volunteer Programs of Linn and Benton Counties are now accepting applications for the 2020 program. Those who enroll will learn about gardening in the Pacific Northwest from regional experts, discover how to research garden problems, and have the opportunity to share that knowledge to help others succeed with gardening.
The enrollment period is open through Dec. 3.
“The 2020 program has a lot more outdoor garden labs held in early summer” said Elizabeth Records, a staffer with the Master Gardener program. “Students will spend more time learning through experience. And there’s added flexibility in the class schedule.”
Volunteers learn through a combination of classroom activities, online sessions and hands on garden labs.
“We’re hearing from gardeners who have always wanted to volunteer and now, finally, being a Master Gardener can fit in with a busy life,” said Records.
There are some common misconceptions about being a Master Gardener Volunteer. Some of these myths come up so often that Records created a blog post to debunk them.
“People think you need to have a huge, formal garden, like the grounds of Downton Abby, to be a Master Gardener volunteer. In truth, Master Gardener volunteers grow everything from balcony tomato plants to formal gardens to urban farmlets to tiny bonsai trees. They grow in community plots, containers on windowsills and home gardens,” Records stated in the post.
“Also, you don't have to memorize a bunch of facts,” says Master Gardener volunteer Ann Kinkley. “You learn how and where to find the information you need from the latest research.”
The cost to enroll is $150. Thanks to support from several non-profit partners, a limited number of partial scholarships are available. For information please contact elizabeth.records@oregonstate.edu
Classes will be held March 5 through June 25, 2020. There is about 70 hours of classroom instruction.
Those who take part will be expected to complete 45 hours of volunteer service by Oct. 31, 2020.
To learn more, see the complete 2020 schedule, and apply, please visit:
https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/linn-benton/how-join
or contact elizabeth.records@oregonstate.edu
