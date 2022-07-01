Orzo is a pretty quiet kitten who likes to be pet on the head and under the chin, if he... View on PetFinder
Orzo
Sweet Home will be the meat home of the Pacific Northwest if a growing movement of barbecue enthusiasts gets its way.
Not all workers across the state make the same minimum wage.
Only two initiatives appear likely to qualify for a statewide vote Nov. 8 as Oregon's deadline approaches for petitioners to submit signatures.
R Kelly's lawyers are reportedly suing the 'gulag' jail where he is being held for $100 million.
Sweet Home’s big weekend off is back, Thursday to Saturday, July 7-9, with the return of Sportsman’s Holiday.
Independence Day will be observed Monday, July 4. Here is a list of schedules and closures for the holiday:
A Lebanon man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 in Linn County, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
Corvallis gathered some more momentum in its American Legion baseball season with Saturday night’s 10-4 win against Northwest Diamond Sports in the final round of pool play at the Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field.
The Fourth of July is a pretty big deal here in the Mid-Willamette Valley, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the red, white and blue with friends and family.