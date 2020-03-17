Oregon schools to remain closed through April 28

Schools throughout the state will remain closed until April 28, Gov. Kate Brown announced Tuesday.
Citing the need to prevent a spike in cases of COVID-19 that could overwhelm the state's medical facilities, Brown said she did not take the decision lightly.
"This will have real impacts on Oregon's students, parents and educators," Gov. Brown said in a statement.
Schools had previously been closed until April 1.
On Tuesday, the state announced 18 new cases of the virus that mimics flu symptoms and has killed 100 people in the U.S. Those with underlying health conditions and the elderly are at a higher risk of developing serious cases of coronavirus.
There are currently 66 cases in Oregon with more than half a dozen originating from the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home in Lebanon.
Local districts will have to develop plans to remain closed through April 28 though both GAPS and Corvallis School District have noted in the last week that the logistics of moving classes online would take time to develop if it were possible — and necessary.
"Our team will work together over the coming days to ensure that we do everything we can to continue to provide education and essential services to our community," GAPS Superintendent Melissa Goff said in a statement Tuesday night.
The district's 13 meal sites, she said, would continue through what she described as unprecedented times.
A statement that went out to Corvallis School District families Tuesday night read in part: District leadership has been actively exploring our ability to provide supplemental learning for an extended school cancellation. We are working to deliver supplemental education and learning supports to students to the extent practicable through independent study and other options. We are working as quickly as possible to put plans in place for this extended cancellation.
The district will also be making students' Chromebooks and iPads available at their respective schools to continue learning at home.
"Families will be provided with information about logging in and how student devices are filtered for student privacy and safety. Families with middle school students have already been instructed to pick up student devices. Families with elementary and high school students will receive a message from their school about pick up details," the district said.
Gov. Brown's announcement on Tuesday required all "regular employees" to be paid, meals to be provided and noted that teachers may be called on to provide limited learning and support services.
Given the new extension, Oregon schools will be closed for just over six weeks.