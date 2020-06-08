Guest editorial: Lebanon Police Department serves everyone
0 comments

Guest editorial: Lebanon Police Department serves everyone

  • Updated
  • 0
Frank Stevenson

Chief Frank Stevenson

As a police agency, we continue to be upset by the senseless death of George Floyd, and by the deep pain and division we’re seeing across the country. The events of the past week are one more painful reminder that injustice remains in our world.

As the head of this police agency, I want to assure our community that I condemn and find reprehensible the actions that occurred in Minneapolis. I despise nothing more than when an officer fails to uphold his oath to serve and protect, and damages the trust we work so hard to establish.

Officers of the Lebanon Police Department are held to a very high standard and are expected to uphold their positions as symbols of public faith. We will continue to work at strengthening your trust on a daily basis, and always strive to be better as we recognize the responsibility that we have been entrusted with.

Lebanon Police Department implemented a body-worn camera system around 2012; dashcam video in our patrol vehicles was put in place around 2009. These devices ensure transparency and continued professionalism between officers and the community we serve.

If a use-of-force incident arises, we conduct a vigorous, formal review process to ensure protocols are being followed and that expectations of the community, and agency administration, are being upheld.

The State of Oregon adopted new hate and bias crime law in January 2020 to improve data reporting and access for reporting instances of hate and bias incidents. Oregon now has a hotline (1-844-924BIAS) and an online reporting option through the Oregon Department of Justice.

Your Lebanon Police officers wear a badge that symbolizes honor, dedication, and public trust. It is my expectation that they will see it as a reminder of the trust that has been placed in them, on- and off-duty, to serve and protect ALL.

We stand in solidarity against violations of human dignity and acts of inequality. We are committed to listening and learning as we find our role in creating a better future. We accept our responsibility as professionals to provide the highest standard of law enforcement service while preserving the rights of the citizens within the community of Lebanon.

Frank Stevenson is the chief of the Lebanon Police Department

0 comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now
Columnists

Commentary: Confederate monuments institutionalize racism. Take them all down. Now

A racist civic sculpture celebrating white supremacy was taken down off its pedestal on Tuesday in Alexandria, Va. The action, dramatic and long overdue, represents a sliver of light piercing the current gloom. The bronze figure of a lone Confederate soldier, positioned to face due south, had stood for 131 years in the city's historic core, just seven short miles from the White House and eight ...

Commentary: First manned flight is just one step for SpaceX
Columnists

Commentary: First manned flight is just one step for SpaceX

The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule that's orbiting the Earth with two U.S. astronauts is the picture of New Space Age glamour. It's a sleek, stylish commercially made capsule that's destined to be featured beside Italian sports cars in future design textbooks. Just don't tell that to Elon Musk, SpaceX's chief executive and chief designer. "Is a Ferrari more reliable than a Toyota Corolla or a ...

+2
Commentary: George W. Bush: We rise or fall together — and we are determined to rise
Columnists

Commentary: George W. Bush: We rise or fall together — and we are determined to rise

This is a solemn and challenging time in the life of our nation and world. A remorseless, invisible enemy threatens the elderly and vulnerable among us - and some of the healthiest, too. It challenges our sense of safety, security and community. Our children are separated from their teachers and their friends in a way that is hard for them to understand. Many have lost loved ones, jobs and ...

Commentary: Corporate America, it's time to stand up against racism
Columnists

Commentary: Corporate America, it's time to stand up against racism

I am a proud American, and I am having trouble breathing in the country I love. Even though the Declaration of Independence stated that Americans have the unalienable rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, these are realities for some yet remain out of reach for far too many. As the father of two black teenage boys, I had "the talk" with my oldest son, prompted after I was ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News