Furlough, death and music

The newspaper business is not impervious to the economic impact of COVID-19. As part of its response to the pandemic and the reduced revenues that have resulted, Lee Enterprises is requiring its news staff to take two weeks of unpaid leave this spring. I took the first of my two required furlough weeks last week, which explains the paucity of copy from your editor in this week’s edition. Human resources sent out a strongly worded email saying not to work during these furlough weeks and I had no choice but to follow those orders.

No one likes being furloughed, but it is a relatively light burden compared to the impact this situation has had on so many. I spent part of the time working on my backyard fence and sanding down an old family bookcase I have long wanted to restore.

The rest of my free time I spent more productively listening to music. In particular, I spent a great deal of time listening to the music of Bill Withers, Adam Schlesinger and John Prine. Withers, 81, died March 30 of complications from heart disease. Schlesinger, 52, died April 1 of complications of COVID-19. Prine, 73, died April 7. His death was also related to COVID-19, although he had also suffered significant health issues in recent years.

The confluence of these deaths, especially at a time when life felt so different, had a strong impact on me. I had time, too much time, to think about each of these men, their musical careers, and how they will be remembered.

My introduction to each of these artists could not be more different. I do not remember the first time I heard one of Bill Withers’ songs because they have been a part of popular culture as long as I have been alive. “Ain’t No Sunshine” and “Just the Two of Us”, to name just two of his hits, have remained part of the radio catalog and are regularly featured in movies and television show soundtracks. But “Lean on Me” is something more, a secular hymn that can also be sung in church and will survive as long as any of the popular tunes of this era.