Editorial: Organizations find creative ways to hold celebrations

We have all attended commencement ceremonies which felt as if they were three days long.

This week, Lebanon High School is hosting its commencement event for the Class of 2020 and the celebration really is three days long. This isn’t because every speaker is going wildly past the allotted time, but because all of the graduates are being honored individually at their own appointed times.

The goal is to give graduates and their families the opportunity to mark this momentous occasion while also adhering to the social distancing requirements that are still in place. Would it be better if we could celebrate at the same place and at the same time? Of course, but since that is not currently possible, this is a worthy attempt at recognizing these students.

Western University of Health Sciences, College of Osteopathic Medicine of the Pacific Northwest held its commencement ceremony online. Members of the administration gave short addresses and each graduate was recognized individually.

But the highlight of the event came before the official start of the ceremony. Students had the opportunity to submit informal videos thanking their family and friends for their support. These videos packed an emotional wallop as the graduates made clear the debt they owed to their inner circle. In some cases, it was clear how deeply they felt the loss of contact caused by the quarantine. It was a fascinating window into the personal cost of this forced separation.

East Linn Christian Academy chose to hold its commencement exercise in the parking lot of the Lebanon campus. Families watched from their cars as the graduates were recognized for their achievements.