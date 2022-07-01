Hiii! My name is North and I'm a 6 month old boy recently rescued from Kuwait with my mom and... View on PetFinder
A Lebanon man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 in Linn County, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
Sammich Food Truck is officially open at Tallman Brewing, 2055 Primrose St. in Lebanon. The famous truck, which was once featured on Guy Fieri’s “Guy's Grocery Games” in Ashland, serves Chicago-inspired smoked meat sandwiches, including the fan favorite “Pastrami Zombie.”
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a South Carolina man for allegedly sexually abusing a minor in Linn County.
Not all workers across the state make the same minimum wage.
The Lebanon Police Department has arrested two suspects allegedly involved in an April armed robbery at a Lebanon gold dealer.
Independence Day will be observed Monday, July 4. Here is a list of schedules and closures for the holiday:
Seven is said to be a lucky number, and July 7 will be especially lucky for local residents.
Oregon State University’s McDonald and Dunn research forests, near Corvallis, provide a huge outdoor playground for mid-Willamette Valley residents.
The Albany Police Department has arrested a Corvallis woman for allegedly assaulting a female and delivering fentanyl near a school.
