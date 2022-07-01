Meet Norman Norman is 15 years old and weighs 15 pounds. Hi, I’m Norman. Pleased to meetcha! I’m a friendly,... View on PetFinder
Sweet Home will be the meat home of the Pacific Northwest if a growing movement of barbecue enthusiasts gets its way.
Not all workers across the state make the same minimum wage.
Only two initiatives appear likely to qualify for a statewide vote Nov. 8 as Oregon's deadline approaches for petitioners to submit signatures.
R Kelly's lawyers are reportedly suing the 'gulag' jail where he is being held for $100 million.
Sweet Home’s big weekend off is back, Thursday to Saturday, July 7-9, with the return of Sportsman’s Holiday.
Independence Day will be observed Monday, July 4. Here is a list of schedules and closures for the holiday:
A Lebanon man has died following a motorcycle crash on Highway 20 in Linn County, according to a news release from the Oregon State Police.
Corvallis gathered some more momentum in its American Legion baseball season with Saturday night’s 10-4 win against Northwest Diamond Sports in the final round of pool play at the Mickey Riley Star-Spangled Tournament at Taylor Field.
The Fourth of July is a pretty big deal here in the Mid-Willamette Valley, and there are plenty of opportunities to celebrate the red, white and blue with friends and family.