YMCA project will work around site prep issue

A contractor who had offered to donate $800,000 worth of site prep work to the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA's new sports field complex has pulled out of the project, but the organization's chief executive says it won't derail the undertaking.
Chris Reese said he got the news Tuesday evening.
“(It) was tough to take," he said, "but I would not be much of a CEO if I didn’t see it as a bump in the road and look for other options.”
Reese said the contractor plans to help with Phase II of the sports complex being built on the former Oberto’s Sausage site. He declined to identify the contractor by name.
Reese said the contractor's departure will force him to change the multimillion-dollar project’s timeline.
“We had hoped to have the excavation done in March and lay turf in April,” Reese said.
Reese said he will meet with Gerding Builders, Knife River and National Guard officials on Feb. 20 to finalize a program that will allow Army engineers to work on the project during their two-week summer training sessions and their monthly weekend drills from September through May.
“We will get a better handle on their scope of work and capabilities on the 20th,” Reese said.
Reese said he will move renovation of the 20,000-square-foot warehouse on the site into a teen center to the top of his project list, while he and his fundraising committee seek new sources of donations for the sports complex.
Reese said the YMCA is partnering with the faith-based program Young Life, which will meet several times a week in the west half of the warehouse.
“We are going to provide teens with a safe place, a secure place to have fun,” Reese said. "There will be a multipurpose room where there will be indoor baseball, softball, batting cages, T-ball and volleyball, as well as airsoft games and even birthday parties.”
The east side of the building is being renovated into an athletic performance center for CrossFit, Olympic weightlifting, jujitsu, boxing, and speed and agility training, Reese said.
“Bathrooms are going in now,” Reese said. “We hope to put a new roof on within 40 days if we can get a week of good weather.”
Reese said he hopes to have the teen center and athletic performance center up and running within four months.
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Albany Democrat-Herald.
“We could really use $500,000 for the turf project, because we had money set aside for that and we may now have to use it for excavation,” Reese said. “The turf project actually costs $1.5 million for the corner fields at 34th Street and Highway 99, but we received a $1 million grant for turf.”
The five fields will need a total of 598,000 square feet of turf.
“This is definitely disappointing; there’s no other way to say it,” Reese said. “But it’s a speed bump in the road, it’s not something we can’t overcome, and too many positives have happened on this campus over the last 18 months to let this bog us down.”
The goal over the next two years is to develop five full-size sports fields, one of which would be large enough to hold concerts and major events such as the Special Olympics. The Y is partnering with Benton County to run regional Special Olympics events in Albany.
Reese said the project has been going extremely well.
Contractor Matt Chavarria of Silverton has been demolishing the former Oberto’s Sausage building and cleaning up the 4.5-acre site.
“He’s been crushing it, pun intended,” Reese said.
Reese said that phase of the project was estimated to cost $1 million, but Chavarria has been recycling materials with heavy support from Republic Services and hoped to get costs down to about $195,000.
The Community Sports Development Alliance has provided a major grant for the project.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.