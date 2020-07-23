YMCA plans major sports complex

The first step toward building a multi-million dollar sports complex at the Mid-Willamette Valley YMCA was taken Tuesday morning, as the former Oberto’s retail shop on Highway 99 was turned into a giant pile of rubble.
Over the next year, YMCA director Chris Reese — aided by a cadre of community businesses and volunteers — plans to develop five full-size all-weather soccer fields covered by 589,000 square feet of synthetic turf.
“Albany is sorely lacking when it comes to all-weather sports fields,” Reese said. “We will start with two fields on at the southwest corner of the YMCA property. We plan to be playing there by June 2021.”
Two more fields should be up and running by November 2021 and a fifth field — that Reese called “massive” — will be developed on the former Oberto factory property, once it is demolished.
“This will be like a professional-sized field,” Reese said. “It can be used not only for sports, but as a multi-event space for things like concerts. We also are working with Special Olympics and want to bring that to Albany.”
Reese said it will take several months to remove asbestos and Freon from the 40,000-square-foot factory. Demolition is planned for January 2021 and should take about 30 days.
“There is such an enormous need for this,” Reese said. “It fits right into our three key goals:
• Developing an early childhood learning development center.
• Mentoring children of all ages. Let them know they are not alone and they have a family at the YMCA.
• Developing a sports complex to help children become physically fit, even during our wet winter and spring months."
Reese said the YMCA took ownership of the Oberto property in 2016 for $600,000 in taxes.
“We have three key people who stepped up and loaned us the money,” Reese said.
Reese completed his first year on the job July 1.
“My goal was to have the Oberto’s building down within two years,” Reese said. “So, yes, I’m feeling pretty good about this.”
Reese said he sees the project as a symbol of hope for the community’s young people.
“Right now, kids aren’t able to take part in sports as usual and they are uncertain about whether there will be in-person classes in the fall," he said. "I hope when they go past this site, they will see hope. They will see something really good is about to come their way, specifically for them. Things are lining up like dominoes.”
Reese estimates the project will cost about $8 million.
“Between 70 and 80% of that will come from a grant from the Community Sports Development Alliance,” Reese said. “They are based in Salem, but they help fund projects across the country.”
Reese said the YMCA and OYA Soccer have also formed a partnership to write grants and help with budget issues.
Reese said Albany councilman Mike Sikes was “instrumental” in getting the Oberto’s store demolished, thanks to Forslund Crane and Albany Rental.
“We have so many people helping, including the city of Albany itself, which is really streamlining things because they want us to succeed,” Reese said. “We have partnerships with the city’s Parks and Rec Department and the Boys & Girls Club. We have many advocates who all see the need and see that we are one piece of the pie. No one else has the property or means to get this project done. We still have a long way to go to finance it, but we have much backing from individuals and key organizations.”
