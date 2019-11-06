The Museum of Chinese in America will honor former state Sen. Mae Yih with the Legacy Award at a Nov. 13 ceremony in New York City.
Upon her election to the Oregon House of Representatives in 1976, Yih made history as the first Chinese-American ever to be elected to a state legislative assembly in the United States. Linn and Benton county voters elected her to two more terms in the Oregon House of Representatives and five terms in the Oregon State Senate, before her 2003 retirement from public office.
“Senator Yih is a true icon and trailblazer for the Chinese-American community,” said MOCA President Nancy Yao Maasbach. “We are delighted to recognize her historic election to the Oregon State Legislature, and her many achievements, including her successful efforts to forge friendly and trade relationships between Oregon and China.”
The award ceremony will feature a video tribute to Yih, featuring comments from Gov. Kate Brown, former Oregon State Senate President Gene Derfler, former Oregon State Rep. Andy Olson, Oregon Historical Society Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk, West Albany High School science teacher Sylvia Sorenson and Cascadia resident Jean Burger.
“Serving in the Oregon State House and Senate was a tremendous privilege,” Yih said. “In honoring me, the Museum of Chinese in America is also honoring the voters of Linn and Benton counties who placed their trust in me for so many years.”
Founded in New York City in 1980, the Museum of Chinese in America is dedicated to preserving and presenting the history, heritage, culture and diverse experiences of people of Chinese descent in the United States.
