Sen. Ron Wyden told the Democrat-Herald editorial board on Wednesday that he and Idaho senators Mike Crapo and James Risch will outline a new version of the Secure Rural Schools program at the Idaho State Capitol today.
Wyden, D-OR, stopped by the paper during a swing north through the mid-valley after stops in Southern Oregon and Eugene.
Wyden said the current program — which he co-sponsored in 2000 — has brought more than $1.5 billion into Oregon’s rural counties over the last 20 years. The program was initiated to help communities hard-hit by the loss of timber harvesting off federal forestlands.
“This is a matter of making sure Oregonians living and working in rural counties have the financial certainty they need and deserve,” Wyden said in a prepared statement. “It’s time to put an end to the financial roller coaster in forested counties in Oregon and permanently invest in our teachers, law enforcement officers, bridges and roads.”
Overall, the program has provided $7 billion in payments to more than 700 counties and 4,400 school districts in more than 40 states.
Funds have been used to support schools, road maintenance programs, law enforcement and other essential services.
The bipartisan Forest Management for Rural Stability Act was introduced in 2018 and included support from Wyden’s fellow Oregon senator, Jeff Merkley.
The program would make the Secure Rural Schools program permanent by creating an endowment fund.
Wyden and fellow sponsors say it is time counties gain stability in the funding, which has varied annually in recent years, making it difficult for counties to budget properly.
Wyden talked on several subjects, including:
VOTING: Wyden believes it is clear that the Russian government and others tried to alter the 2016 election. That’s why he believes states must take action to initiate paper ballots and systems like Oregon’s vote-by-mail before the 2020 election.
“2020 could make 2016 look like small potatoes,” he said. “It wasn’t just Russia, there was a host of actors involved in 2016."
Wyden feels Republicans are dragging their feet on the issue, and lobbyists for voting-machine companies are doing all they can to “protect the status quo.”
“If there is a close election in 2020, the American people might think that whoever won stole the election,” he said. “The people might then say goodbye to 200 years of self-governance.”
Wyden said election reform through the Protecting American Votes and Elections Act offers a three-prong solution to election meddling: It requires hand-written paper ballots; government must provide funds to election offices to pay for risk-limiting audits for all federal elections; and election offices must initiate basic cyber-security measures, such as not allowing wireless connections to voting machines.
ABORTION RIGHTS: Wyden attended a Planned Parenthood rally in Eugene on Wednesday morning.
“President Trump and his allies want to put the government in control of women’s health,” he said. “Oregon laws are stronger than in most parts of the country when it comes to this. It’s going to be a matter of life and death in some states that are enacting no-exceptions rules or where there won’t be any providers.”
Wyden, a ranking member of the Finance Committee, said many women rely on health care provided through Medicaid. “They will have to run over me to change this. Women will win," he said.
DRUG COSTS: Wyden hopes for bipartisan agreement on ways to reduce the cost of medicine.
“I think it’s important that Medicaid officials be allowed to bargain on prices,” he said. “That includes being able to negotiate with the sole providers of a certain medicine. We also need to do away with pharmaceutical benefits managers.”
TAX CREDITS: Wyden will continue to support tax credits for short-line railroads that are vital to rural Oregon communities.
“In rural communities, I always hear that farm-equipment tax write-offs are extremely important,” he said.
FIRE SEASON: Wyden said the long-term weather forecast calls for a warm summer and that means fire season could be difficult.
“We have to be more aggressive in preventing fires, and that means reducing fuels, and having equipment — including air tankers — available and in the right locations,” he said. “We also need to make sure that local and federal firefighters have plans to work together.”
STREAMLINING ENERGY TAXES: Wyden, the senior member and former chair of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, stressed the importance of supporting clean energy technologies and moving away from fossil fuels.
Wyden said there are currently 44 separate energy provisions in the tax code.
“Those are relics and should be tossed in the garbage,” he said.
RURAL JOBS: According to Wyden, although rural communities continue to struggle to replace timber jobs, there are successes to celebrate. He said drone manufacturing has taken off in the Gorge. Recreational jobs are plentiful in many counties. Rural health care programs have proven to be a magnet for retirees who bring additional income into their new communities.
Wyden said the Recreation Not Red Tape Act would further assist rural communities focusing on recreation jobs. He said the act would promote access to outdoor recreation opportunities by streamlining the permitting process required for outdoor guides.
Wyden has a law degree from the University of Oregon and was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.