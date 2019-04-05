The Albany Fire Department will host an afternoon with Dan Nevins of the Wounded Warrior Project, from noon to 2 p.m. Sunday at Fire Station 11, 611 Lyon St. SE.
Nevins is a veteran who lost both legs while serving in Iraq in 2004. He will share his story and lead a yoga class.
General admission is $40, with 50 percent to be donated to the Albany Firefighters Community Assistance Fund. First responders, active military and veterans will be admitted free.
The Fire Department is partnering with Willamette Valley Power Yoga to bring this program to the mid-valley.
Participants should bring a yoga mat and a bottle of water.
Sign in at http://tiny.cc/796v3y.
Nevins credits the Wounded Warrior Project with his rehabilitation and instilling a “can-do” attitude, positive outlook and passion to help his fellow wounded veterans.
In 2008, Nevins received the Wounded Warrior Project’s highest honor, the George C. Lang Award for Courage. He became the Wounded Warrior Project’s Warriors Speak program director and in recent years, he has discovered the power of yoga.
Nevins believes other veterans and others can also benefit from yoga. He has taken his story and taught yoga classes from Washington, D.C. to Nairobi, Kenya.
In addition to his speaking and yoga tours, Nevins is developing the Yodha Foundation and Spirit Retreat, an organic farm in St. Augustine, Florida, where veterans can focus on healing their minds and bodies.
