A woman sustained minor injuries Tuesday afternoon in a single-vehicle rollover crash in the 31000 block of Sodaville Road south of Lebanon.
The accident was reported shortly before 3:40 p.m.
According to Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Mark Fitzwater, a Jeep went "a little too far off the shoulder" on a straightaway stretch, resulting in the rollover. He said that a female passenger sustained minor injuries and was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. The Jeep's driver was uninjured. Their identities were not immediately available.
The Linn County Sheriff's Office assisted at the scene.
