A woman sustained injuries in a three-vehicle crash early Tuesday afternoon at Highway 34 and Denny School Road near Lebanon.
The collision was reported shortly before 12:40 p.m.
According to an Oregon State Police report, Nicole Rae Sevilla, 34, was traveling eastbound down Highway 34 when her Honda Accord was struck by a westbound Ford F350 driven by Kenneth Clair Hull, 28, of Lebanon. The Accord then hit a Chevy TrailBlazer driven by 73-year-old Barbara Jeanne Dunston, which sat on Denny School Road, waiting to turn west onto the highway.
Lebanon Fire District Battalion Chief Nick Tyler said crews extricated Sevilla from her vehicle and she was transported to Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis. No further information regarding her condition was known.
No other injuries were reported. Hull was cited for failure to yield.
Personnel from the Oregon State Police, the Linn County Sheriff's Office and Oregon Department of Transportation all responded to the scene. Highway 34 was partially shut down for about 30 minutes during the incident.
