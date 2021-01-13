 Skip to main content

You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Winds cause area power outages
0 comments

Winds cause area power outages

  • Updated
  • 0

Numerous homes in east Linn County are without power Wednesday morning, after high winds sent tree limbs onto power lines.

Pacific Power reported that there are 254 outages in Oregon affecting 8,118 homes.

About 8 a.m. Wednesday, Pacific Power reported there are about 800 customers affected in the Crawfordsville-Sweet Home area. Other outages are near Lacomb and Shedd.

About 687 homes in Lebanon are affected.

Consumers Power reported 1,837 customers in Linn County and 940 customers in Benton County were without power. 

Other outages included Marion County, 579; Polk, 149; Lincoln, 834; and Lane, 35. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News