Veterans Day reverse parade a joyful celebration of heroes

John Hale graduated from high school in the spring of 1941, and just a few months later, the now 97-year-old Hale found himself strapped into the cockpit of a B-25 bomber, eventually leading 42 missions throughout the South Pacific in the heat of World War II.
He was never injured, but he lost crew members and he often brought home his plane with “several bullet holes in it.”
On Wednesday, the Albany resident and his wife, Claudia, were bundled up against the chilly November weather at the Mid-Willamette Family YMCA as 550 vehicles — horns blaring and children and adults alike waving flags — passed by the couple in a “reverse parade” celebrating Veterans Day.
The event was held in lieu of the annual Albany Veterans Day Parade, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is billed as the largest Veterans Day Parade west of the Mississippi and attracts tens of thousands of people who line Albany streets from the Linn County Sheriff’s Office to downtown. The parade usually lasts for hours.
Cars began lining up well before the 10 a.m. start time, as people of all ages were eager to express their love for mid-valley veterans and to see the numerous floats, vintage cars and police, fire and military vehicles that were staged on the YMCA property.
Hale was a San Fernando, California, teenager when the Japanese military bombed Pearl Harbor, Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941, drawing the United States into World War II.
“I graduated in 1941, and in 1942 I was in the Army Air Corps,” Hale said. “At first they wanted pilots who had two years' college, but soon they were taking high school graduates who could pass the test.”
Hale said he always thought it was interesting that five high school graduates — including himself — flew a brand-new B-25 “halfway around the world, from Georgia to New Guinea.”
He smiles broadly when he talks about that accomplishment.
“This is great,” Hale said of the event. “The guys being honored here today had a purpose. When Pearl Harbor was bombed, young people couldn’t wait to get into the fight. When we had juicy assignments on the board, our guys would rush to sign up.”
A huge American flag waved high above the event, suspended by a Forslund crane, and another large flag flew from a Les Schwab truck.
The Albany Fire Department brought several vehicles, as did the Linn County Sheriff’s Office. Corvettes and other classic cars were displayed by members of the Beaver State Corvette Club.
YMCA staff member McCall Washburn said she had tears in her eyes when she saw the crowd of vehicles lining up early near the YMCA complex.
“This is such a great tribute. I’m thrilled so many people have showed up to make our veterans feel the love and support our community has for them,” Washburn said. “I’m so happy that it didn’t rain, maybe the only day this week. It’s what our community needs right now.
“Veterans Day has always had a special place in my heart. I have a quite a few veterans in my family, and I was raised with a great love for this country and for the very brave, heroic and incredible people in the military,” Washburn added. “Today was amazing. Today I saw a community come together. Today I saw sincere love, appreciation and patriotism.”
Ed Bock of South Willamette Valley Honor Flights said flights have been canceled due to the pandemic, but he hopes they can pick up again next fall.
“We have taken 715 veterans so far on 16 flights, and we have another 260 or 270 on a waiting list,” Bock said. “We’ve got a lot of trips ahead of us.”
Bock said he appreciates what the YMCA did on Wednesday but hopes it won't have to do it again.
"Next year," he said, "let’s hope we are back to normal.”
Veterans Glenn Lamora of Lebanon and Larry Fisher of Albany showed off their antique military vehicles.
Lamora brought his 2½-ton truck that featured nameplates honoring several veterans.
“I don’t have words to describe what Veterans Day means to me,” said Lamora, who served in Army artillery, missile and tank units. “Today we honor all who have given up some of their time to do a few good deeds for America to ensure our democracy.”
Fisher brought a 1965 Jeep fully rigged for use in Vietnam.
Fisher served in the Marine Corps for 16 years and was stationed “around the world.”
“I spent a lot of time overseas,” he said. “I was happy with my time in the Marines, and I like what the YMCA is doing here today.”
Not everyone at the event was a veteran, but 22-year-old Kyle Jones is about to become one.
The Corvallis resident, originally from Forest Grove, works at the Albany YMCA but will soon begin training at the U.S. Air Force flight school.
“I’m excited,” Jones said. “I have wanted to fly since I was a kid.”
Jones said he was “excited to see the community show up and support our veterans.”
AJ and Ida, the Lebanon Strawberry Festival ambassadors, were dressed in their strawberry finest, waving flags and dancing to music provided by KRKT radio.
Volunteers with the annual Storybook Land holiday festival were on hand.
Donations of both money and canned goods will go to Fish of Albany in lieu of the tons of food that is usually collected during the Storybook Land program at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center and by the Linn County Veterans Commemorative Association, which sponsors the annual parade.
The big event has been canceled due to the pandemic, but mini drive-through events will be held from 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 5, 6, 12 and 13 at the fairgrounds.
Dressed in a bright red outfit, Santa (Tim Stinson) greeted visitors and called the reverse parade “the best we can do under the circumstances. It’s fun for the kids, and that’s what it is all about. I tell people I love big dogs and little kids. They both make the world go round.”
Veterans were treated to hot coffee and doughnuts and were invited to sit for formal portraits.
Event participants included: Forslund Crane Services, Oregon National Guard, Burcham’s Metals, Oregon Freeze Dry, Beaver State Corvette Club, Larry Fisher and Glenn Lamora, KRKT radio, Linn-Benton Community College, Albany Aquatics Association, Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Lebanon Strawberry Festival, Energy Wise Services, Les Schwab, TekFab, Mid-Willamette Family YMCA, South Willamette Valley Honor Flight, Corvallis Elks Lodge 1413, the Salvation Army, Fish of Albany and Christmas Storybook Land.
YMCA Executive Director Chris Reese emphasized the event was not intended to replace the annual parade permanently, but was put together with parade supporters as a way to honor veterans in a pandemic year and as a bridge to the big parade in 2021.
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
