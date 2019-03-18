Staff from the Lebanon Fire District responded to a call about 3 p.m. Sunday at the Lebanon Airport. An ultralight aircraft had taken off from Corvallis and the pilot said he was experiencing mechanical issues over south Lebanon. He attempted to land at the airport, but came down in the grass just short of the runway. The pilot was not injured.
Ultralight crashes in Lebanon
Contact Linn County reporter Alex Paul at 541-812-6114.
