U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden to host virtual town hall Tuesday

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden of Oregon will connect with residents of Benton, Lane and Linn counties when he holds a regional town hall meeting in a virtual setting Tuesday.
The town hall, the seventh such virtual event Wyden has held with state residents in the past three months, begins at noon. It can be found at this Facebook link: https://bit.ly/2O9lhHc. Video at that link is available as well to people who don't have a Facebook account.
Residents of the three counties who would like to ask Wyden a question can fill out a form consideration by Town Hall Project, which is hosting the event. The form can be found at https://bit.ly/2Cjkxwc. Time permitting, Wyden will take questions from residents of all Oregon counties.
Fulfilling a pledge to hold at least one town hall each year in each of Oregon’s 36 counties, Wyden held 970 in-person town halls statewide.
He held a virtual statewide town hall on April 17. The senator has postponed in-person town halls until there are clear-cut public health guidelines that a large public meeting poses no unusual health risk.
“Hearing directly from Oregonians is always a top priority and that conversation must continue so Oregonians in every part of our state can ask me questions, voice their views and share their priorities about all the challenges facing our state and country,” Wyden said in a release publicizing Tuesday’s town hall. “The coronavirus public health crisis puts those in-person town halls on a temporary hold, but this virtual town hall with residents channels the best of our state’s ‘Oregon Way’ to figure out solutions that allow these civil conversations to continue.
“While the virtual format this time differs, I expect the conversation will be just as robust,” Wyden said. “And I very much look forward to hearing from Lane, Linn and Benton counties.”
"Town Hall Project was founded on the conviction that in-person town halls are essential to our democracy,” said Nathan Williams, Town Hall Project’s executive director. “But during this global pandemic, we strongly encourage all lawmakers to prioritize the health of their constituents and to suspend indoor in-person gatherings.
“It's more important than ever that elected leaders stay connected to their constituents, so we urge lawmakers to hold virtual town halls that are open dialogues with the people they represent. Town Hall Project is proud to be hosting another open, substantive virtual forum between Senator Wyden and his fellow Oregonians."
