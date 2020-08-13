Two more movies planned at Motor Vu Drive In

LEBANON — The Lebanon Motor Vu summer drive-in movie series started by the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce and the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Greater Santiam will continue for two more showings, thanks to a sponsorship by 360 Events NW.
Owners Scott and Jill Ingalls say the popular adventure will go on at Cheadle Lake Park. This weekend’s show on Friday and Saturday nights will be “Onward” and on Aug. 28-29 the feature will be “Jumanji the Next Level.”
Tickets are available online at drivein-lebanon.com. Updates also can be found at www.facebook.com/motorvuatcheadle.
The portable drive-in concept was launched as a way to get families outdoors and having fun during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Aug. 7, the Motor-Vu showed “Welcome Home — An Honor Flight Story,” a documentary that follows veterans on their trip to Washington, D.C., to view war memorials.
Laura Gillott has also hosted a customer appreciation night with the feature “Grease.” There also was a car show and costume feature to tie in with the 1950s-themed movie.
Jill Ingalls said she and her husband “jumped” at the chance to continue the drive-in for two more showings.
“The event business is probably one of the hardest hit by this pandemic. Our little company is pretty lean, but we haven’t had an opportunity to create events and probably won’t see much come back too soon,” Ingalls said. “This is a great treat for us to enjoy the work we do and continue in the steps of success built by Kris Latimer and Rebecca Grizzle.”
Ingalls added her company’s summer months are usually extremely busy with county fairs, community festivals and preparing for fall and winter trade shows and conventions.
Like many others nationwide, Ingalls said this summer her plants and garden have received much more attention.
360 Events NW provides services from consulting to programming, entertainment, volunteer and staffing coordination, sponsorship and marketing for events such as the Marion County Fair, the Sublimity Harvest Festival and the Oregon Festivals & Events Association and the Willamette Valley Agriculture Association.
“It’s been pretty quiet and sad around here — we are normally working to make people laugh and dance and make memories all summer,” Ingalls said.
