The Sweet Home Volunteer Firefighters Association and the high school's Forestry Club are sponsoring a turkey bingo event from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, in the cafeteria at the high school, 1641 Long St.
Doors open at 5 p.m.
The event includes door prizes and raffle drawings. Concessions will also be available. Minors must be accompanied by adults.
The cost for bingo is $20 for four cards.
For more information, call 541-401-3339, 541-786-4888 or 541-401-7077.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.