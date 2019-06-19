Linn County Commissioner Will Tucker won’t seek a fourth term in office.
“I’ve closed out my campaign fund and I am definitely not going to run again in 2020,” he said.
Tucker will be 69 years old when he completes this term and he said that seemed like a good time to spend more time with his grandchildren and other family members, complete his goal of driving his motor home through all 50 states — he has 22 to go — and continuing his work with the Red Cross, expanding his role into that of an international disaster volunteer.
Tucker said he gave the last of his campaign fund — less than $100 — to state Rep. Sherrie Sprenger, R-Scio, who has been approached about running for his seat.
Sprenger, who has served in the Oregon Legislature since 2008, said she's considering a potential bid but won’t make that decision in the waning days of this session.
“I’ve certainly bounced the idea around,” she said. “The first filing period is that fall. It’s a possibility. I love Linn County.”
Tucker said it’s time for a change personally and for the board.
“I do believe there needs to be changes in government every now and then,” he said. "It’s time to do something different.”
The foundation of Tucker's three campaigns has always been the same, he said. He wanted to be accessible to every county resident and to open lines of communication among its many government and civic groups.
He said he has often worn jeans and no tie — especially when working in rural areas of the county — because he wanted to be approachable.
“I’ve had successes and failures on my goals,” Tucker said. “I have been extremely accessible. Our office staff is allowed to make appointments for me and I give full attention to anyone who comes into my office."
He's often been able to assist residents, he added, but there have also been times that laws or regulations have prevented him from making them happy.
Tucker said he has been a conduit for numerous community groups that needed access to government help or more countywide exposure.
Tucker developed a strong working relationship with the Army Corps of Engineers, which has led to several collaborative efforts between the Linn County Parks Department and the Corps. Linn County Parks will also manage Cascadia State Park this summer with the goal of folding it soon into the county system. Tucker has also been the point man between the Board of Commissioners and wildland firefighting teams.
Tucker considers the county's taking back the Upper Calapooia Road from Weyerhaeuser as a failure.
“We got it back, but had to take it,” he said. “I had hoped we could have worked out a more cooperative process that included allowing the public access to the Calapooia River.”
Tucker fully backs the county’s breach of contract lawsuit against the Department of Forestry.
“This isn’t about individuals or Department of Forestry firefighters, it’s about policies and practices that are contrary to the will of the people, modern science and best practices,” he said.
Tucker has been an advocate for ABC House, CASA, Love Inc., Albany Helping Hands, United Way and the Red Cross, among many other groups, assisting them financially and making sure the groups get opportunities to address the Board of Commissioners annually.
He believes one of the county’s major successes was luring the Edward C. Allworth Veterans Home to Lebanon, even though the odds were that it was going to be constructed in southern Oregon.
“We saw the state’s request for proposals and nowhere did it say the facility had to be constructed in southern Oregon,” he said with a grin.
Linn County, Samaritan Health Services and the city of Lebanon put on a full-court press and impressed the review committee with the site next to the Samaritan Health Campus, the Lebanon hospital and COMP-Northwest.
Tucker is also proud of the county’s efforts in recent years to sell properties gained through foreclosure due to unpaid taxes. He said county staff has stepped up its efforts to get the properties in salable condition and hold at least two auctions per year.
“In the last three years, we have sold almost 100 properties, generated about $2 million for the county and put about $9 million in taxable property back on the tax rolls,” he said.
Tucker said the former Western Oregon States Land Reliance Trust property in Sweet Home has been a mixed bag of blessings and curses. The county foreclosed on the properties about 10 years ago for more than $500,000 in back taxes.
It has deeded the former Morse Bros. rock quarry to the city of Sweet Home to be developed into a city park and plans to sell the remaining property that was the Willamette Industries sawmill at auction this fall. Some remediation of contamination will be required.
Tucker said he has also failed to open up lands managed by the Bureau of Land Management for the general public.
But, he said, the Linn County Parks Department is second to none and offers all types of experiences for everyone from rustic to modern cabins.
“I’m excited that we have heated yurts in some parks now,” Tucker said.
Tucker plans to spend the next 18 months on his goals. Afterward, he will expand his work internationally, especially in Africa, where he's completed several projects including building medical clinics and schools.
“It has been a tremendous honor to serve as a county commissioner,” Tucker said. “I get rewarded nearly every day when someone thanks me for helping them.”
Tucker brought a military background, as well as careers at Hewlett-Packard and in real estate to his position as a commissioner.
