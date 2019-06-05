The public is invited to catch as many trout as it can until June 9 at the E.E. Wilson Wildlife Area pond.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife will close the pond on June 10 for up to 30 days to allow for the installation of fishing docks, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife fish biologist Karen Hans.
She said all other fishing regulations remain, including the daily limit on bass.
For more information, call 541-757-5251.
