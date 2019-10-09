The Monteith Historical Society is again hosting a fun and spooky experience this October: a ride on the Trolley of Terror and a candlelit tour of the Monteith House Museum.
Tours run at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26.
Hear creepy stories from Albany’s past as you ride through the town’s historic districts. You’ll also get a candlelit tour of the Monteith House and hear ghost stories that have chilled its inhabitants to the bone.
Cost of the Trolley of Terror is $12 per adult and $6 per child. Seating is limited.
Purchase tickets by contacting the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, at 541-928-0911.
