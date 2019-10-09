102915-adh-nws-Monteith04-my (copy)

The "Trolley of Terror" rides through Albany in this 2015 file photo.

 Mark Ylen, Democrat-Herald

The Monteith Historical Society is again hosting a fun and spooky experience this October: a ride on the Trolley of Terror and a candlelit tour of the Monteith House Museum.

Tours run at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m. on Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26.

Hear creepy stories from Albany’s past as you ride through the town’s historic districts. You’ll also get a candlelit tour of the Monteith House and hear ghost stories that have chilled its inhabitants to the bone.

Cost of the Trolley of Terror is $12 per adult and $6 per child. Seating is limited.

Purchase tickets by contacting the Albany Visitors Association, 110 Third Ave. SE, at 541-928-0911.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments