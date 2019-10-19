The Linn County Historical Museum is seeking tour guides for Brownsville's Moyer House, the historic house on the town's Main Street.
The house, constructed in 1881, often attracts the curiosity of visitors, who often ask about a guided tour. But there's a problem, said Mandy Cole of the museum: There's a significant shortage of tour guides.
There are no strict requirements for becoming a tour guide; all that’s needed is an appreciation of history, a little spare time, and a willingness to be trained.
Museum staff and volunteers will teach prospective new tour guides stories about the house and early Brownsville, and some of the secrets to engaging visitors. New guides will shadow veterans until the newcomers are comfortable flying solo.
People interested in serving or who have questions can call 541-466-3390 between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday, or send an email to lchm@co.linn.or.us for more information.
