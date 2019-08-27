SWEET HOME — When Tony Farque was studying anthropology at the University of Oregon, a professor gave him a piece of advice that would ultimately frame Farque’s 40-year career with the U.S. Forest Service.
“You can learn a lot, but you have to learn to tell the story,” Melvin Akins told him.
“And there is no greater story than the human story,” Farque adds.
While the rest of the world succumbs to the hustle and bustle of “getting ahead” or looking into the future, Farque has spent his life looking backward — often thousands of years — as the first archaeologist on the Sweet Home Ranger District.
“When I was 10 years old, my sister gave me a stack of National Geographic magazines that featured anthropology and I was hooked right then and there,” Farque said.
After earning his degree, Farque spent two years working in Central America, mostly in Guatemala and Honduras, where he studied ancient Mayan sites and the evolution of native music, specifically marimba music.
“I thought about other jobs, but nothing had the grandeur of telling stories,” Farque said.
He also worked for the Museum of Natural History in Flagstaff, Arizona.
“I was headed back to Honduras when I landed a job on this ranger district,” Farque said. “I started off in timber cruising because I also had an associate’s degree in forestry. I was hired to help with salvage sales.”
Farque said the Sweet Home Ranger District was selling 90 million board feet of timber per year and building 5 to 10 miles of new roads per year. He was a busy man. There were more than 100 local employees, compared to fewer than 30 today.
Ranger Fred Walk saw the need to comply with the national antiquities law and promoted Farque as the first district anthropologist, assigned to review every timber sale or proposed road.
The human story can be told in many ways, Farque said, but mankind’s use of the land is his forte.
“There are natural resources landscapes and cultural landscapes,” Farque said. “There were artifacts everywhere, but few people really knew how to look for them in our temperate rain forest.”
Farque said “duff” layers of pine needles and other woody materials hid most artifacts. He learned to use folding shovels to create meter-sized openings in the duff, what he calls “windows” to peer back through time when Native Americans moved freely from Mount Hood to Crater Lake, depending on the season.
“The Santiam Molalla and Kalapuya tribes made things out of fibers such as tree bark and roots, attached to animal bones,” Farque said. “The fibers were eaten up by the forest’s wet, acidic soils.”
He said the Santiam Molalla tribes were “mountain people” while the Kalapuyas were “semi-nomadic,” spending their summers in the valley, then moving into the 800-foot mountain range — what is now the Cascadia area — to escape winter’s fog on the valley floor, yet be below the snowline most of the time in the winter.
Farque said the artifacts that had the best chance of long-term survival were sheltered in places like the Cascadia Cave.
Farque said that unlike some tribes in the Midwest that battled each other, the Santiam Molalla and Kalapuya tribes based their interactions peacefully based on commerce.
“The Kalapuyas were relatively wealthy because they cultivated food items such as camas, which had high trading value,” Farque said. “Camas is high in carbohydrates, which was important, because there was no corn, rice or potatoes here yet.”
Farque said that in 1923, some 120 large camas mounds — 600-feet long, 150-feet wide, and 10-feet tall — were documented between Brownsville and Albany.
In 1987, Farque gave his first living history talk dressed as Gifford Pinchot, the first supervisor of the U.S. Forest Service. It was before 1,200 Forest Service employees at the Lane County Fairgrounds.
“I was so nervous that I forgot to put on my boots and I was wearing sandals with purple socks,” Farque said.
Starting in the early 1990s, timber sales declined to less than 10 million board feet on the ranger district and he turned his talents toward educating the public about the magnitude of resources on their publicly forest lands.
He has transformed himself into Pinchot hundreds of times and occasionally becomes Teddy Roosevelt or C.C. Hall, the first supervisor of the Santiam National Forest.
He has also become an expert on explorers Lewis and Clark.
“I have about 16 hours of Lewis and Clark material,” Farque said. He uses that material to teach classes at Linn-Benton Community College.
Over the last 40 years, Farque has worked under 10 district rangers, eight presidents and four forest supervisors.
His favorite place on the forest is the Santiam Wagon Road, but he also has been able develop a long-term relationship and teaching about the Cascadia Cave, which is on private property. He has received national recognition for his work and teachings at the cave.
Farque said he has been extremely fortunate to work with visionary leaders who saw the value of his ability to look into the past and tell stories about what he learned.
He praised his first boss, Bud Baumgartner, and former district ranger Rolf Anderson, for encouraging and supporting him. He also praised botanist Alice Smith for her work with native plants such as hazel and huckleberries that are important to area tribes. The two have collaborated for decades.
Farque said most artifacts found on the district are sent to the Museum of Natural and Cultural History at the University of Oregon.
“We keep a small teaching collection,” Farque said.
Farque said he’s eyeing retirement, as he turns 70 on Sept. 7.
His actual retirement date hasn’t been set, but “I’m meeting with a retirement planner in October. I’ll go when I have three bad days in a row.”
Bug before he goes out the door, Farque is working with other Forest Service staff members on developing a phone app that will allow users to watch a brief historic presentation when they stop at spots along the historic Santiam Wagon Trail east of Sweet Home.
District Ranger Nikki Swanson has also encouraged incoming archaeologist Annmarie Kmetz to record some of Farque’s stories for future generations.
She is going to be a busy person.
