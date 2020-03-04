'Tip a Cop' Special Olympics fundraiser set March 16
0 comments

'Tip a Cop' Special Olympics fundraiser set March 16

  • 0

Law enforcement officers will serve as celebrity hosts from noon to 8 p.m. Monday, March 16, during the annual “Tip a Cop” fundraiser for Special Olympics at Applebee’s Grill and Bar, 1525 Geary SE, Albany.

All tips will be donated to the Linn County chapter of Special Olympics.

In February, the annual Polar Plunge in Benton County raised nearly $60,000 for Special Olympics. It was a cooperative effort of Special Olympics and area law enforcement agencies.

Linn County Special Olympics volunteers are also picking up bottles and cans year-round. For more information, contact the following numbers: Cynthia Danford, 541-936-1537 (Albany); Veronica Copple, 541-570-7600 (Lebanon); and Ian Copple, 541-409-6265 (Sweet Home).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News