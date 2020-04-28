Time for businesses to open, commissioners told

Working with local chambers of commerce, Linn County will “back stop” their purchase of facial masks to be distributed to local businesses when they are allowed to reopen in coming weeks, commissioners Roger Nyquist, John Lindsey and Will Tucker agreed Tuesday morning.
Linn County will help the chamber managers find adequate supplies and when the masks are no longer needed, the county will buy them back from the chambers of commerce and use them in the county’s emergency supplies inventory.
The action came as the commissioners fielded information from Janet Steele, president of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce, Rebecca Grizzle, executive director of the Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, and Steve Carothers, owner of Relco Truss in Harrisburg.
Carothers said he has worked at the Truss company since 1973 and has owned it since 1984. His son is now taking over the business.
Carothers said that although he trusts the commissioners, he and other local business owners are leery about state mandated closures. His business was deemed essential and has continued operating.
“The bottom line is the bottom line,” Carothers said, adding that if people don’t go back to work soon, the county and state will see a sharp drop in tax revenues.
Carothers said he is a baseball fan and baseball is about statistics.
“Numbers don’t lie,” Carothers said. “The numbers we are seeing from the state don’t add up. Business owners aren’t stupid or dumb. We are educated. Let us take care of our employees and our customers.”
Carothers said he has 32 employees and “they are like my family. I know all of their kids.”
Carothers did a quick survey of other business owners in Harrisburg, Shedd, Albany and Sweet Home as to how the COVID-19 rules are affecting their businesses. He gave that information to the commissioners and board chair Nyquist said that information will be use when the county prepares a re-opening plan and sends it to Gov. Brown this week.
Among the survey findings:
— One area restaurant owner said his business has been cut in half and unless he can get back to normal, “I will not make it through next winter.” His staff has dropped from 33 to 8.
— A barber shop owner’s business has been completely shut down since March. He has applied for an SBA loan and has not gotten a response. Among his plans to re-open will be extreme disinfectant of all equipment and having customers wait in their cars to come into his shop, one at a time.
— An area rancher said closure of restaurants has greatly affected lamb sales. Lambs have an optimal marketing time and the longer closures go on, the less valuable those lambs become. Prices have dropped from $1.55 per pound to about 80 cents per pound.
— A local beauty salon owner said her company is losing $10,000 per month, yet expenses such as rent, utilities and insurances continue. Her plan to re-open would include services by appointment only; additional time between appointments to allow for extra sanitizing; telephone screen all reservations; and use of personal protective equipment.
— The owner of a small rural market said business is down 30-40%. She usually hires summer help but has not this year. Her business has not received government assistance.
Carothers said that if the state continues to mandate business closures, companies that go bankrupt should sue the state.
Grizzle told the commissioners she has been told about 20% of the businesses closed in Lebanon may not re-open.
“It could get worse if this goes on much longer,” Grizzle said. “We support opening in a responsible way and with increased testing. We are not looking for a zero-risk game. I took a risk driving here this morning.”
Grizzle said chamber members have told her that only one business has qualified for a PPP loan and that filing for “unemployment is a nightmare.”
Grizzle said it appears businesses are concerned with getting enough personal protective equipment for employees and finding child care for employees.
“I never thought I would ever see government tell businesses they aren’t essential in my lifetime,” Steele said. “I get calls every day with people concerned about layoffs and furloughs.”
Steele said that the recent layoffs of 800 Selmet (and Pacific Cast) employees was a blow to the area.
Like Grizzle, Steele said she is hearing estimates of 20-40% in terms of potential local business closures.
In other business, the commissioners:
— Were told that in March, the Juvenile Department had 65 referrals and there are 250 youth on probation.
— Approved a contract with One II Another for Peer Support Services enrolled with Linn County Mental Health for $28 per hour up to $100,000.
— Approved a contract with Protocall Services to provide 24/7 crisis phone services for $14,420 per month beginning July 1.
— Adopted an amendment to the COVID-19 Emergency Leave Policy approved recently to include benefits for emergency services and health care employees.
— Awarded a contract to Legacy Contracting for the North Santiam (Mill City) Bridge Project. The bid is for $2,599,849 and the engineer’s estimate was $2,274,602.
— Approved a contract with Marcum & Sons for the Hamilton Creek Berlin Road bridge replacement project. Bid was $944,757.
— Approved a contract with Carter & Company for the Brewster Road, One Horse Slough bridge replacement project for $890,048.
— Approved the purchase of a New Holland tractor and Alamo mower for $118,713 and $76,699 for the Road Department.
— Sold a 780-square-foot piece of surplus property on Academy Street for $200 to Evan and Jessica Brammer.
— Refunded $1,000 to South Albany High School since graduation ceremonies at the Linn County Fair & Expo Center have been cancelled.
