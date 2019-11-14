Peter Daugherty, Oregon state forester since 2016, testified Thursday in Linn County Circuit Court that timber sales have been important during his time, but not more important than other values such as clean water, wildlife protections and recreational opportunities.
Previous witnesses — including former state foresters — have testified that timber production had been the top priority from 1941 until 1998.
It was the second day of testimony from Daugherty in a $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit against the Oregon Department of Forestry. In the lawsuit, 14 counties and 151 taxing districts allege that since 1998, when a new definition of the term "greatest permanent value" was approved by the Board of Forestry, the counties — home to more than 600,000 acres of state forest lands — have not realized a potential $35 million per year in revenue from lands deeded to the state from the 1930s to the 1960s.
When plaintiffs’ attorney John DiLorenzo asked Daugherty if his goal was maximizing timber production on the state forests, Daugherty said timber sales are a “primary tool” the department uses to generate operating income and county revenues but it is part of a balance of values. Daugherty also said he wasn't aware there was a “contract” with the counties, saying his staff manages the forests based on the 1998 greatest permanent value rule, which he called a statute.
“We do not manage the lands as though there was a contract, that is correct,” he said.
Daugherty is a former forestry professor at Northern Arizona University and for several years was chief of the Department of Forestry’s private lands division, which administers the Forest Practices Act. He said the state manages its lands to exceed wildlife and environmental standards mandated on private lands by the act. The state requires more trees be left after timber harvests, or after wider stream buffers, or after stream buffers on waterways that do not have known fish populations, he said.
Daugherty said the state has also attempted to create more habitat for endangered species such as the northern spotted owl and marbled murrelet, even though DiLorenzo pointed out several times that it wasn't a requirement of the act itself.
“You create it (habitat) on purpose and you don’t have to,” he said.
Daugherty said that is true.
DiLorenzo highlighted a graph indicating that about 49% of some 610,000 acres of state lands could be off-limits for potential timber harvests due to a variety of factors — such as roads or extremely rocky terrain — which would also affect private timber land owners with similar properties.
But, he said, the state’s imposition of extra environmental conditions that weren't mandated by law amount to about 30% of that total. He added that it’s evident the state and the plaintiffs have differing perceptions about what "greatest permanent value" means.
“We are doing our best to provide the greatest permanent value to the entire state,” Daugherty said. “To me the term 'value' has a much broader definition than money. It means protecting endangered species and riparian areas as well.”
DiLorenzo asked Daugherty if he knew that the lawsuit hinges on what "greatest permanent value" meant in 1941, when the Legislature approved an updated version of the Forest Acquisition Act of 1939. He also asked if the Endangered Species Act was around then. Daugherty said the act was not in effect, but conservation values were included in the original statute.
“We were willing to step up and take something no one else wanted,” he said, referring to the thousands of mostly cut- or burned-over lands that had reverted to counties in lieu of taxes.
DiLorenzo highlighted a 2017 memo Daugherty sent to the Board of Forestry in which he wrote about “increasing encumbrances” affecting land management plans due to protected species issues, especially the northern spotted owl in the Tillamook area.
“We are very proud of creating habitat for endangered species,” Daugherty said.
DiLorenzo asked if much of the state lands in the 60- to 80-year-old range are on the “cusp” of becoming owl habitat. Daugherty said he wouldn't use the word “cusp,” but DiLorenzo produced Daugherty’s deposition in which he used the word. Daugherty said he should have written "trajectory."
But the memo also mentioned that such encumbrances could result in decreased timber harvests over time.
Daugherty testified on Wednesday that older, larger trees are becoming important to the state’s timber sale program, since they bring higher prices in the utility-pole market.
But DiLorenzo pointed out that data provided to a trade publication by the Department of Forestry indicates that it's part of a market segment that amounts to only eight-tenths of 1% of all wood products.
Daugherty agreed with DiLorenzo that many mills in the Pacific Northwest have retooled over the last 30 years to handle smaller logs. But upon redirect from state’s attorney Scott Kaplan, Daugherty said the state doesn't have a problem finding a market for larger logs as well.
Earlier in the day, Kaplan questioned Daugherty — who has a degree in forest economics — if he would use 15-year-old information, such as that found in the habitat and harvest modeling, as the basis for a $1 billion lawsuit. Daugherty said he would not, adding that newer, more accurate beginning data is available and could provide more accurate output information.
Daugherty also said that the so-called "wood enhancement alternative," which the counties are advocating, may provide the most income on a short-term basis, but it could also generate major highs and lows in terms of annual harvesting over the long term. “We want to support an even flow to the counties and it’s important to provide a steady supply of timber to local mills,” he said.
He said the steady supply is vital to helping steady rural community employment.
Daugherty was a witness for both the state and the plaintiffs. After his testimony, the plaintiffs rested their case.
Kaplan then asked Judge Thomas McHill for a directed verdict for the defendants. Kaplan argued that the plaintiffs have failed to show that a contract exists; that their interpretation of "greatest permanent value" is incorrect; that there is no liability shown for Clatsop County, which did not participate in the lawsuit, and Klamath County, where a different forest management plan is in place; and that there's no proof of future damages, among other factors.
The plaintiffs will provide Judge McHill with a written response at 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Before court adjourned, retired wildlife biologist Eric Forsman, described as one of the country's leading spotted owl researchers, spoke briefly about his 30 years of scientific experience and the history of the northern spotted owl.
His testimony continues Friday.
