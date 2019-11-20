Jurors in a $1.4 billion breach of contract lawsuit underway in Linn County Circuit Court heard seven hours of closing arguments Tuesday from attorneys representing 14 Oregon counties and 151 taxing districts and the Department of Justice, representing the Department of Forestry.
It was their longest day since the lawsuit began October 24, ending about 6 p.m. Due to the late hour, Judge Thomas McHill said he would provide instructions to the jurors at 8 a.m. today.
Plaintiffs’ attorney John DiLorenzo reminded the jurors the issue is not whether a contract between the counties and the state has existed since 1941 — the court has already ruled that it has — but whether the state has breached that contract by changing the meaning of the term “greatest permanent value” in 1998 without the counties’ approval.
And he emphasized, the issue is what the term “greatest permanent value” meant in 1941, not 1998 or 2019. Expert witness historian Paul Levesque previously told the jury that in 1941, “value” was monetary and although watershed protection, erosion control, grazing and recreation were to be considered, they were secondary and conditional uses behind timber production.
Members of the class action allege that since 1998, the state has not managed more than 600,000 acres of state forest lands with timber as the highest priority. The lawsuit seeks damages from 2004, when long-term timber modeling data was available.
They say the state has shortchanged them some $35 million per year.
Clatsop County is a forest trust land county — one of 15 in which state forests are located — but did not participate in the lawsuit. Klamath County is also a forest trust county and participated in the lawsuit, but the court ruled this week that since its forest operates under a 1995 forest management plan that retains timber harvest as a priority, it is not to be included in the jury’s deliberations.
Attorneys for both parties told the jurors that in a civil litigation, the burden of proof is not “beyond a reasonable doubt” as in a murder trial, but that one side shows a “preponderance of evidence.”
The plaintiffs said it was like one side of a scale tipping downward with weighted evidence, while the state said the counties needed to move the needle on a thermometer from zero to more than 50 degrees.
Plaintiff's view
DiLorenzo said his team presented evidence from witnesses who are alive and those who are deceased — through written documents — that prove the people who crafted the Forest Acquisition Act in 1941, meant for the newly created forests to produce timber revenues for the counties that provided thousands of acres of land in lieu of a share of long-term timber sales based on sustainable forestry.
He said several former state foresters told the court that timber was the number one priority when they ran the Department of Forestry and that did not change until former Gov. John Kitzhaber addressed the Board of Forestry in 1997, while a new greatest permanent value rule was being drafted. Kitzhaber did not want timber to have a higher priority than the other forest uses, DiLorenzo said. In January 2018, when the new rule was approved, timber was no longer considered the top of a hierarchy of values.
DiLorenzo said that both the plaintiffs and the state have benefitted from “the deal”. The state received more than 600,000 acres of land to create state forests and perhaps stave off the federal government from taking over more lands. It gets annual revenue, fire protection, recreation sites and a permanent forest economy.
The counties removed the burden of cut-over timber lands on which taxes would not be paid during the Great Depression, insured themselves of a steady flow of income from timber sales off those replanted lands and also enjoy fire protection benefits.
DiLorenzo said the state recognizes that its structure based management program — attempting to mimic old growth wildlife habitat — was a failure. No other state implemented it.
He added that although the state repeatedly questioned an extensive timber modeling program that was run at Oregon State University and published in 2006, the state never produced any new data that would impeach its credibility. In fact, DiLorenzo noted, several witnesses said he program was state-of-the-art and remains highly respected today.
DiLorenzo said the state has attempted to convince the jury that no amount of money will satisfy the counties and they want to clear cut the forest from one border to the other, chasing out threatened and endangered species.
But he said, that just isn’t true. The counties, he said, want the state to live up to the greatest permanent value term of 1941, harvesting on a sustainable basis, while adhering to all state and federal wildlife and environmental laws such as Oregon’s Forest Practices Act and the federal Endangered Species Act.
“We are no anti-environmental, not anti-species,” he said.
He also took umbrage at the state’s implication that the counties are “greedy.”
He asked if that meant school districts, or fire districts or 4-H districts that receive annual timber harvest payments are greedy as well.
State responds
Attorney John McGrory said the state has referred to a 2020 Forest Management Plan as only a “draft.”
“Well, they’ve worked on it for several years,” McGrory said, suggesting 2020 is only six weeks away. “They better get moving.”
State’s attorney Christina Beatty-Walters said a contract has never existed.
“There is no evidence the state has any duty to maximize revenue to the counties,” she said.
She said the historical data presented doesn’t matter. The only thing that matters is what the statute said and the counties failed to proof the term value in 1941 was purely monetary.
She said the Forest Acquisition Statute always included the values of watershed protection, erosion control, grazing and recreation.
They “utterly failed to prove there is a contract,” Beatty-Walters said.
Beatty-Walters highlighted numerous emails and letters from county commissioners indicating support for the 1998 greatest permanent value rule. Those documents included a resolution by the Benton County Board of Commissioners from 1997, although Benton County is a member of the lawsuit.
She noted comments that that it was a “win-win” plan, or that it provided “balance” or that it was more than a “monetary” issue.
Rebuttals
But during rebuttal, DiLorenzo said those documents were likely based on the counties being told the annual harvest on the “Big 3” state forests — Tillamook, Forest Grove and Clatsop — would be 279 million board feet, when the actual figure was half that, around 140 million board feet.
Beatty-Walters said the Oregon Department of Forestry and its district foresters are focused on timber production since it is the driving economic force that pays for salaries, tree planting and overall forest management.
“It is what the department does every day,” she said.
State’s attorney Scott Kaplan said the counties are arguing “for the contract they wish they had, not what they have.”
He said the plaintiffs have taken the court on an “80-year scavenger hunt” looking for every piece of paper that might link “value” with money.
“It was never all about money,” he said.
In rebuttal, DiLorenzo reminded the jurors that historian Paul Levesque has spent decades studying the state forest system, devoted about 1,000 hour of research for his testimony and provided a large amount of historical information such as meeting minutes to back up his testimony.
“The counties have not been treated like partner,” DiLorenzo said of how the greatest permanent value rule was adopted.
He added that the counties do not have the power to make the state do anything.
But his partner, John McGrory said the state can “pay the counties to discharge the contract and they can go on with their ways.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.