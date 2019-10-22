“Bright Stars — Brave Hearts,” is the theme for the 68th annual Albany Veterans Day Parade, which begins at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, according to Al Severson of the Veterans Commemoration Association.
Honorees include Roy Poppleton, Albany, Veteran of the Year as well as Distinguished Veterans John McDonald, Albany; Tom Hyer, Sweet Home; William Woodke, Monroe; Ed Groves, Albany; and William “Bill” Clotere, Albany.
But the veterans won't be alone: This year’s parade will also feature the service dogs that assist them in their daily lives, as well as the dogs' trainers.
“It’s a special breed of people who take the time and are devoted to training these animals to assist our veterans,” Severson said.
Veterans Day souvenir buttons are now on sale and can be picked up at the Frame House, 434 West First Avenue in downtown Albany.
“We only have 2,000 of them,” Severson said. “They are $5 each and the proceeds help us defray the $35,000 to $40,000 it takes to put on the parade and operate. No one in the Veterans Commemoration Association gets paid.”
Severson said the cost of parade insurance has gone up because there have been accidents at other parades around the country.
Severson said the names of the 2019 Distinguished Veterans will be released soon, but he did offer a few details.
“I can tell you that we have a 96-year-old veteran from Albany who trained at Camp Adair and we also have an honoree from east Linn County,” he said. “All of this year’s honorees come from Linn and Benton counties.”
A special treat this year, according to Severson, will be a float carrying an original Rosie the Riveter, one of the many women who worked in factories across the country to build airplanes, tanks and other items vital to win World War II.
He also hopes to have another special display.
“Steve Anderson is framing a flour sack from World War I that is being donated to Thompson’s Mills,” he said. “It is in beautiful condition and features the Belgian and U.S. flags.”
According to a newspaper clipping, the sack once contained flour sent to Belgium as part of a massive international relief effort during the war.
Belgium was densely populated and imported about 80 percent of its wheat, but the supply line was cut off after Germany invaded Belgium on August 4, 1914, and then occupied most of its territories within three months.
Other Veterans Day-related events are scheduled in the mid-valley that week, the most prominent being the annual Veteran of the Year Banquet, scheduled for 7 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 3700 Knox Butte Road E., Albany.
“Tickets are $32.50 each and they will not be available at the door,” Severson said. “We would really appreciate knowing who is planning to attend early, so we can give our caterers accurate numbers.”
Social hour will begin at 6 p.m.
Tickets are available at the Frame House or by contacting the Veterans Commemoration Association at: albanyveteransdayparade@gmail.com. Call 541-981-2390.
Parade applications are also available at the same location and through the same contacts. Entry fee is $35, although that is waived for veterans, military, youth, high school and middle school bands and sponsors. Entry deadline is Friday, Oct. 25.
